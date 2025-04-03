NWSA Member Companies Mobilize Hundreds of Firefighters to Support Wildfire Response in North and South Carolina
Mill City, OR, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- More than 400 firefighters and personnel from member companies from the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) have been deployed to North and South Carolina to support efforts to contain the Black Cove and Table Rock Complex wildfires.
These crews, many from the Pacific Northwest, are working in coordination with federal and state agencies to protect communities, natural resources, and critical infrastructure.
NWSA member companies work side by side with federal and state wildfire response teams, bringing specialized expertise, equipment, and personnel to the frontlines. This collaborative effort is essential in mitigating the spread of these fires, which have already scorched thousands of acres.
The Black Cove Fire and Table Rock Complex continue to threaten homes, businesses, and forests across the Carolinas. Crews are engaged in direct suppression efforts, creating containment lines, and conducting strategic burnout operations to slow fire progression. Aviation resources, including water-dropping helicopters and air tankers, are also being utilized to support ground teams.
“As wildfires become more frequent and intense, the role of private wildland fire contractors in supporting government agencies is more critical than ever,” said Debbie Miley, NWSA Executive Director. “Our highly trained crews are committed to assisting in wildfire suppression and ensuring the safety of communities impacted by these fires.”
The National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) represents private wildfire suppression contractors who provide vital support to state and federal agencies during wildfire emergencies. For more information about NWSA and its member companies, visit www.nwsa.us.
Contact
National Wildfire Suppression Association
Kelli Matthews
Kelli Matthews
541-579-5888
Kelli Matthews
541-579-5888
