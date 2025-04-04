Dallas Tap Dazzlers Celebrate 35 Years of Rhythm and Joy
The Dallas Tap Dazzlers, a dynamic group of tap dancers averaging 73 years old, are celebrating their 35th anniversary.
Dallas, TX, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Dallas Tap Dazzlers, a vibrant ensemble of tap dancers, proudly celebrate their 35th anniversary. Established in 1990, the group has grown to include members averaging 73 years of age, showcasing that passion and rhythm know no age limits.
Over the past three and a half decades, the Dazzlers have graced numerous stages, sharing their love for dance and bringing joy to audiences across various venues. Their number of performances surpassed 5,000, a testament to their enduring dedication and popularity. The Dazzlers participated in Dallas’s first National Tap Dance Day, where a very young Savion Glover joined them. Their commitment to the art of tap dancing and their vibrant performances have made them a beloved fixture in the Dallas performing arts scene.
In addition to their remarkable achievements, many members have won the coveted title of Ms. Texas Senior America, showcasing their talent and charisma beyond the dance floor. Their contributions continue to inspire audiences of all ages.
In reflecting on this milestone, the Dallas Tap Dazzlers extend heartfelt gratitude to all past and present supporters who have been part of their journey. They look forward to continuing to inspire and entertain for many years to come.
For more information about the Dallas Tap Dazzlers, their upcoming performances, joining the group as a dancer, or learning how to support their mission, please visit their website at www.dallastapdazzlers.org.
Over the past three and a half decades, the Dazzlers have graced numerous stages, sharing their love for dance and bringing joy to audiences across various venues. Their number of performances surpassed 5,000, a testament to their enduring dedication and popularity. The Dazzlers participated in Dallas’s first National Tap Dance Day, where a very young Savion Glover joined them. Their commitment to the art of tap dancing and their vibrant performances have made them a beloved fixture in the Dallas performing arts scene.
In addition to their remarkable achievements, many members have won the coveted title of Ms. Texas Senior America, showcasing their talent and charisma beyond the dance floor. Their contributions continue to inspire audiences of all ages.
In reflecting on this milestone, the Dallas Tap Dazzlers extend heartfelt gratitude to all past and present supporters who have been part of their journey. They look forward to continuing to inspire and entertain for many years to come.
For more information about the Dallas Tap Dazzlers, their upcoming performances, joining the group as a dancer, or learning how to support their mission, please visit their website at www.dallastapdazzlers.org.
Contact
Dallas Tap DazzlersContact
Frances (Fran) Dempsey
214-907-4809
www.dallastapdazzlers.org
Bev Teague
bevt0303@gmail.com
Frances (Fran) Dempsey
214-907-4809
www.dallastapdazzlers.org
Bev Teague
bevt0303@gmail.com
Categories