Dymally Institute Celebrates 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival
The Dymally Institute is celebrating its 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival on April 26, 2025 on the beautiful campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). Headlining this event is Grammy Award Winner, PJ Morton, Will Downing, Tito Puente, Jr., MAYSA, Nedra Wheeler, Everett Harp, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson, Jr. and many other invited celebrity guest and community leaders.
Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Dymally Institute’s 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival (DIJAF) being held on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) on April 26th, 2025, at The Dignity Health Tennis Stadium, with two stages is set to please jazz lovers from around the globe. The festival is co-produced by Rainbow Promotions.
This year’s festival will headline New Orleans native recording artist and Grammy Winner, PJ Morton along with Grammy nominated recording artist, Will Downing, and include featured guest artists Tito Puente, Jr., Maysa, Nedra Wheeler, Jazz Funk Soul-Jeff Lorber, Everett Harp, Paul Jackson, Jr., and others.
“We want to provide the greater community a jazz experience that promotes art and culture from around the world. By using jazz and other music genres to promote higher education allows the corporate and public service communities to support the university and the programming that builds character in our students. DIJAF attracts young and old alike, so whether you are a seasoned jazz aficionado or someone who is experiencing jazz for the first time, our festival is a standing in the global jazz space,” stated Dymally Institute Executive Director, Dr. Anthony Samad. The Dymally International Jazz Festival is a sanctioned event of “International Jazz Day” for the past three years, recognizing jazz as a global peace initiative shared by the world.
Mervyn Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute (MDAAPEI) believes that the future of any society depends on its willingness to prepare youth for leadership and to become critical thinkers committed to advancing their communities, society, and the world. MDAAPEI Dymally Fellows Program in Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship is designed to provide effective innovative leadership innovative leader training to develop youth with skills and knowledge to become change agents in the formulation of public policy and the development of local economies. The institute builds on our students’ current knowledge by offering academic and socially enriching activities in community affairs, domestic and international educational excursions and providing an advanced mentorship program that will aid them to become advocates for justice with an expanded global worldview. The MDAAPEI Dymally Fellows Program provides opportunities for their students to learn how to serve as catalysts for change in their personal lives and communities in which they live. MDAAPEI has developed partnerships with distinguished scholars, government officials, community non-profits and business professionals who have been selected to educate community students to develop and implement their leadership skills in the real world. Providing training for youth to serve in leadership capacities is essential to enable them to develop confidence in fulfilling the leadership challenges they face now and will experience in the future. Proceeds from the Jazz and Arts Festival support these students as well as their Presidential Scholars and their Sisters United program.
“We are excited to promote and manage all aspects of media and public relations engagement for this very worthy event, said Gail Gibson, President at Gibson Public Relations. “When the opportunity presents itself to celebrate culture, art and music in this format, we are honored to assist in bringing this positive influence and exposure to the arts into the community.” For more information on sponsorships or interviews contact GPR at 323.799.6266 or Email: Bayblack@aol.com
This year’s festival will headline New Orleans native recording artist and Grammy Winner, PJ Morton along with Grammy nominated recording artist, Will Downing, and include featured guest artists Tito Puente, Jr., Maysa, Nedra Wheeler, Jazz Funk Soul-Jeff Lorber, Everett Harp, Paul Jackson, Jr., and others.
“We want to provide the greater community a jazz experience that promotes art and culture from around the world. By using jazz and other music genres to promote higher education allows the corporate and public service communities to support the university and the programming that builds character in our students. DIJAF attracts young and old alike, so whether you are a seasoned jazz aficionado or someone who is experiencing jazz for the first time, our festival is a standing in the global jazz space,” stated Dymally Institute Executive Director, Dr. Anthony Samad. The Dymally International Jazz Festival is a sanctioned event of “International Jazz Day” for the past three years, recognizing jazz as a global peace initiative shared by the world.
Mervyn Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute (MDAAPEI) believes that the future of any society depends on its willingness to prepare youth for leadership and to become critical thinkers committed to advancing their communities, society, and the world. MDAAPEI Dymally Fellows Program in Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship is designed to provide effective innovative leadership innovative leader training to develop youth with skills and knowledge to become change agents in the formulation of public policy and the development of local economies. The institute builds on our students’ current knowledge by offering academic and socially enriching activities in community affairs, domestic and international educational excursions and providing an advanced mentorship program that will aid them to become advocates for justice with an expanded global worldview. The MDAAPEI Dymally Fellows Program provides opportunities for their students to learn how to serve as catalysts for change in their personal lives and communities in which they live. MDAAPEI has developed partnerships with distinguished scholars, government officials, community non-profits and business professionals who have been selected to educate community students to develop and implement their leadership skills in the real world. Providing training for youth to serve in leadership capacities is essential to enable them to develop confidence in fulfilling the leadership challenges they face now and will experience in the future. Proceeds from the Jazz and Arts Festival support these students as well as their Presidential Scholars and their Sisters United program.
“We are excited to promote and manage all aspects of media and public relations engagement for this very worthy event, said Gail Gibson, President at Gibson Public Relations. “When the opportunity presents itself to celebrate culture, art and music in this format, we are honored to assist in bringing this positive influence and exposure to the arts into the community.” For more information on sponsorships or interviews contact GPR at 323.799.6266 or Email: Bayblack@aol.com
Contact
Gibson Public RelationsContact
Gail Gibson
1-323-799-6266
www.mimpa.org
Gail Gibson
1-323-799-6266
www.mimpa.org
Multimedia
Categories