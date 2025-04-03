Dymally Institute Celebrates 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival

The Dymally Institute is celebrating its 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival on April 26, 2025 on the beautiful campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). Headlining this event is Grammy Award Winner, PJ Morton, Will Downing, Tito Puente, Jr., MAYSA, Nedra Wheeler, Everett Harp, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson, Jr. and many other invited celebrity guest and community leaders.