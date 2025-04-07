CSOC UT Austin Invites Community to Join Special Seminar, April 19
What Price Would You Pay?: The Lives Sacrificed to Translate the English Bible
Austin, TX, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to highlight the high cost paid in lives given to translate the Bible into English.
English speakers today rarely worry about finding a Bible in their own language. With an abundance of English Bible translations readily accessible, the Bible has become commonplace in the English-speaking world. In fact, there are so many English Bibles available that readers may not value the Bible’s preciousness.
For centuries, English-speakers had no Bible in their own language. In the early fourteenth century, copies of the Bible were extremely rare because they had to be copied by hand, a process that took a significant amount of time to complete. If an English speaker wanted to know about the Bible, that person would have to attend a religious service conducted in Latin by a member of the clergy, who may not have been familiar with the Scriptures. The scarcity of Bibles resulted in a poor Biblical education throughout Christendom, even among religious leaders. Furthermore, common people were simply not encouraged to read the Scriptures. Some prominent religious figures even considered it dangerous for the general populace to do so.
This talk will share the stories of those who gave their lives so that English speakers might have an English version of the Bible in their hands today.
Join Christian Students on Campus to welcome special guest Martin Fuller, a Theological Researcher with a specialization in Patristic, Medieval, and Anglican theology, to explore the incredible history of this life-changing book. There will be an open Q&A and all questions are welcome.
Attendance is free and coffee and donuts will be provided.
Seating is limited. Reserve tickets at Eventbrite.
Date: Saturday, April 19
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: UT Austin campus WEL 1.316 (Welch 1.316) 105 E 24th St. Austin, TX 78712
About Christian Students on Campus
Christian Students on Campus is a registered student organization at the University of Texas at Austin serving thousands of students since 1973. Glory to God.
ChristianStudentsonCampus.com
Email: csocut@gmail.com
