Liquid 208 Announces Grand Opening, Bringing 30+ Years of Expertise in Landscape and Pest Services to the Treasure Valley

Liquid 208 proudly announces its grand opening, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in landscape and pest services to the Treasure Valley. Founded by industry veterans Richard Parker and Mitch Guiberson, the company is committed to elevating outdoor spaces with superior craftsmanship, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Offering a full range of services, Liquid 208 sets a new industry standard with its client-focused, detail-driven approach.