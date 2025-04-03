Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms
As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team.
Camden, ME, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Company responds to growing need for standardized staff training in indoor climbing facilities
As indoor climbing gyms continue to expand across the U.S., many facilities are facing an overlooked safety concern: a lack of formal certification among staff members responsible for teaching and supervising climbers.
Equinox Guiding Service, an AMGA-accredited company based in Maine, is stepping in to raise the standard by offering Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training programs for gym staff and instructors across the region.
“Passion for climbing doesn’t always equal preparedness to teach it,” says Noah Kleiner, owner of Equinox Guiding Service and an AMGA-certified CWI Provider. “Without standardized training, many instructors miss key safety protocols or teach inconsistent techniques — especially in high-traffic gym environments.”
The AMGA Climbing Wall Instructor certification sets a national standard for indoor climbing instruction, covering belay systems, risk management, client care, and instructional methods. While many gyms rely on internal training systems, Kleiner sees third-party certification as a way to reduce liability, improve instruction, and support professional development.
Equinox Guiding Service has been providing professional climbing instruction since 2016 and is known for delivering high-quality training rooted in AMGA standards. The company is currently offering 20-hour CWI courses that can be hosted at participating gyms or scheduled privately for facility teams.
“These trainings build a shared language and culture of safety,” Kleiner says. “It’s about more than a credential — it’s about consistency, confidence, and care.”
About Equinox Guiding Service
Founded in 2016, Equinox Guiding Service is an AMGA-accredited climbing school based in Camden, Maine. Offering private guiding, technical training, and professional certification programs, Equinox specializes in creating accessible, high-quality climbing experiences across the Northeast.
About Equinox Guiding Service
Founded in 2016, Equinox Guiding Service is an AMGA-accredited climbing school based in Camden, Maine. Offering private guiding, technical training, and professional certification programs, Equinox specializes in creating accessible, high-quality climbing experiences across the Northeast.
Noah Kleiner
+1 (207) 619-3957
equionxguidingservice.com
