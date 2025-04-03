Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms

As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team.