Zenapptic.AI to Unveil Powerful New Feature of ZEN3 Experiential Management System at the NAB Show 2025
New Media Director Transforms Live Content Delivery for Immersive Experiences
Montreal, Canada, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zenapptic.AI, a leader in visual experiential technology, is set to showcase new functionality of its groundbreaking ZEN3 Experiential Management System (EMS) at the NAB Show 2025, taking place April 6-9 in Las Vegas. The latest evolution of ZEN3, featuring the new Media Director, will be on display at the Unilumin booth, offering a first look at a powerful tool that redefines live content management for immersive experiences across physical and virtual environments.
Designed to seamlessly manage and control content across any screen, Zenapptic’s ZEN3 EMS transforms how organizations create, adapt, and deliver high-impact visual experiences—from interactive Experience Centers and corporate lobbies to entertainment venues, hospitality spaces, and beyond.
“At Zenapptic.AI, we believe in transforming how organizations manage and deliver immersive, real-time experiences,” said David Wilkins, CEO of Zenapptic.AI. “With the launch of our new Media Director feature within ZEN3, we’re introducing a game-changing tool that gives teams unmatched creative control over their content—delivering seamless, high-impact visual experiences faster and more efficiently than ever before.”
Introducing Media Director: The Future of Live Content Control
The new Media Director feature within ZEN3 empowers users to manage and distribute any type of content to any screen with unmatched ease and flexibility.
Any Content to Any Screen
Users can effortlessly send live video feeds (NDI, IPMX, RTSP), web video streams, high-res images, AI-generated visuals, YouTube videos, file-based video, and even live Teams and Zoom video streams (coming soon) to any display, regardless of size or format. Just drag-and-drop content to the target screens and instantly preview in real time for seamless control.
Intuitive Content Management & Real-Time Preview
Designed for high-impact experiential spaces, ZEN3 simplifies content curation, allowing users to instantly adjust and preview media in dynamic environments such as corporate headquarters, interactive brand activations, and high-traffic entertainment venues.
Precision Video Cutouts for a Clean, Professional Look
Media Director allows users to easily enhance remote video feeds with automatic cutouts of Teams participants and other live video sources (Zoom support coming soon), eliminating unnecessary backgrounds for a sleek, polished visual experience.
Seamless Integration & AI-Generated Visuals
The platform allows for easy integration of AI-generated media, enabling brands to incorporate personalized, dynamic visuals into their digital storytelling with real-time adaptability.
Built for High-Impact Environments
ZEN3 EMS is tailored for Experience Centers, corporate lobbies, hospitality venues, museums, attractions, and large-scale events, delivering a visually stunning and effortlessly controlled content experience.
Attendees of the NAB Show can experience the power of ZEN3 and the new Media Director at Unilumin booth (North Hall 3139), where Zenapptic.AI will be demonstrating how its platform is shaping the future of visual storytelling in experiential spaces.
For more information about Zenapptic.AI and its cutting-edge solutions, visit www.zenapptic.com.
About Zenapptic.AI
Zenapptic.AI is at the forefront of immersive technology, delivering advanced visual solutions that combine artificial intelligence, real-time data processing, and dynamic content integration. The company’s flagship platform, ZEN3, is designed to transform how brands and organizations create meaningful experiences that connect people, amplify messages, and inspire action. For more information about Zenapptic.AI and its capabilities, visit Zenapptic.AI.
Designed to seamlessly manage and control content across any screen, Zenapptic’s ZEN3 EMS transforms how organizations create, adapt, and deliver high-impact visual experiences—from interactive Experience Centers and corporate lobbies to entertainment venues, hospitality spaces, and beyond.
“At Zenapptic.AI, we believe in transforming how organizations manage and deliver immersive, real-time experiences,” said David Wilkins, CEO of Zenapptic.AI. “With the launch of our new Media Director feature within ZEN3, we’re introducing a game-changing tool that gives teams unmatched creative control over their content—delivering seamless, high-impact visual experiences faster and more efficiently than ever before.”
Introducing Media Director: The Future of Live Content Control
The new Media Director feature within ZEN3 empowers users to manage and distribute any type of content to any screen with unmatched ease and flexibility.
Any Content to Any Screen
Users can effortlessly send live video feeds (NDI, IPMX, RTSP), web video streams, high-res images, AI-generated visuals, YouTube videos, file-based video, and even live Teams and Zoom video streams (coming soon) to any display, regardless of size or format. Just drag-and-drop content to the target screens and instantly preview in real time for seamless control.
Intuitive Content Management & Real-Time Preview
Designed for high-impact experiential spaces, ZEN3 simplifies content curation, allowing users to instantly adjust and preview media in dynamic environments such as corporate headquarters, interactive brand activations, and high-traffic entertainment venues.
Precision Video Cutouts for a Clean, Professional Look
Media Director allows users to easily enhance remote video feeds with automatic cutouts of Teams participants and other live video sources (Zoom support coming soon), eliminating unnecessary backgrounds for a sleek, polished visual experience.
Seamless Integration & AI-Generated Visuals
The platform allows for easy integration of AI-generated media, enabling brands to incorporate personalized, dynamic visuals into their digital storytelling with real-time adaptability.
Built for High-Impact Environments
ZEN3 EMS is tailored for Experience Centers, corporate lobbies, hospitality venues, museums, attractions, and large-scale events, delivering a visually stunning and effortlessly controlled content experience.
Attendees of the NAB Show can experience the power of ZEN3 and the new Media Director at Unilumin booth (North Hall 3139), where Zenapptic.AI will be demonstrating how its platform is shaping the future of visual storytelling in experiential spaces.
For more information about Zenapptic.AI and its cutting-edge solutions, visit www.zenapptic.com.
About Zenapptic.AI
Zenapptic.AI is at the forefront of immersive technology, delivering advanced visual solutions that combine artificial intelligence, real-time data processing, and dynamic content integration. The company’s flagship platform, ZEN3, is designed to transform how brands and organizations create meaningful experiences that connect people, amplify messages, and inspire action. For more information about Zenapptic.AI and its capabilities, visit Zenapptic.AI.
Contact
Zenapptic.AIContact
Veronica Esbona
954-629-3302
zenapptic.ai
Veronica Esbona
954-629-3302
zenapptic.ai
Categories