Ten Texas Communities Win Prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards
Keep Texas Beautiful is announcing the ten winning communities of the Governor's Community Achievement Awards. Texas towns and cities are evaluated on their work to engage the community, combat litter, and creating clean and beautiful cities. Winners receive a portion of $2 million for a landscaping project in the community to be completed by TXDOT.
Austin, TX, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA), which honor outstanding efforts in community improvement. The ten winning communities are Blanco, Port Aransas, Pilot Point, Levelland, Angleton, Copperas Cove, Haltom City, Flower Mound, Waco, and Laredo.
This year, over 70 communities applied for the GCAA, which recognizes the most dedicated efforts in beautification, volunteer engagement, and environmental stewardship across Texas. Three of the communities are first-time winners of the award.
The winners will share $2 million in landscape funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for projects along state-maintained rights-of-way. Each community will also receive a cast aluminum plaque to be placed in a prominent public location.
“These ten communities have gone above and beyond to build places their residents are proud to call home,” said Sara Walters, KTB’s Program Director. “From beautifying public spaces to engaging volunteers and educating youth, their efforts reflect the heart of what it means to be a strong, connected community. We are honored to recognize both long-time winners and first-time recipients for the creative, grassroots work they’re doing to make their towns cleaner and more welcoming for all.”
Established in 1969 in partnership with the Governor’s Office, the GCAA is one of Texas’s most prestigious annual environmental and community improvement honors. Since 1985, TxDOT has provided landscape funding for winning projects, totaling over $49 million invested in local beautification efforts.
A panel of multi-sector judges evaluates each applicant’s programs across seven categories: public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law, and illegal dumping enforcement. Communities compete in ten population categories, with award amounts scaled accordingly.
To learn more about the GCAA and this year’s winners, visit ktb.org/gcaa
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play! Our mission is to inspire and empower Texans to make their communities clean and beautiful. We provide resources for community improvement projects, recycling, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through the Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide technical assistance, education, and market access to increase recycling in rural and underserved communities.
Everything we do focuses on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of affiliate members, communities, volunteers, and supporters that span the state and reach 17 million Texans annually.
For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit ktb.org.
About TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov.
Lara George
512-577-8997
ktb.org
