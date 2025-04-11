Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) Acquires Triage Training Group, Launches Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division
TILI Acquires Triage Training Group and Launches MILTAC-CIR Division. The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group, a tactical and emergency medical training leader. This acquisition marks the official launch of TILI’s new Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, strengthening its mission to deliver high-impact, real-world training for military personnel & First Responders.
The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) (www.ritili.org) is proud to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group (www.triagetraininggroup.com), a leading provider of tactical and emergency medical training. This strategic move marks the launch of TILI’s Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, expanding its commitment to high-impact, real-world training for first responders, military personnel, and law enforcement agencies.
The new MILTAC-CIR Division will be led by Joshua Chiarini, founder of Triage Training Group, a U.S. Navy veteran and Silver Star recipient, As Director of the MILTAC-CIR Division, Chiarini will report directly to Brooke A. Lawrence, Executive Director of TILI.
“Merging TILI’s extensive facilities, including our cutting-edge wet lab, 270-degree immersive 4D projection suite and simulation equipment with the hands-on tactical expertise of Triage Training Group creates a game-changing force in emergency medical training,” said Brooke A. Lawrence, Executive Director of TILI. “Josh’s leadership, real-world experience, and passion for training make him the ideal person to spearhead this initiative, ensuring first responders, military personnel, and law enforcement professionals receive cutting-edge instruction to perform effectively in high-risk environments.”
“I am honored to join TILI and lead the MILTAC-CIR Division,” said Josh Chiarini. “Bringing real-world, battle-tested training methods to those who serve and protect is my passion. This partnership expands our reach and enhances the readiness of those operating in the most demanding situations. Together, we will deliver mission-driven, life-saving training that truly makes a difference.”
Expanding Training & Readiness with MILTAC-CIR
The MILTAC-CIR Division will provide specialized tactical medical training, operational readiness programs, and crisis response training for military units, law enforcement agencies, and first responders. This initiative aligns with TILI’s mission to advance excellence, preparedness, and leadership across emergency response sectors.
About Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI)
The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is a premier training organization dedicated to advancing emergency preparedness, tactical training, and leadership development. TILI delivers cutting-edge, hands-on training for military personnel, first responders, and healthcare professionals, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary to respond effectively to critical incidents.
About Triage Training Group
Founded by Joshua Chiarini, Triage Training Group specializes in real-world, scenario-based training for emergency responders, military personnel, and law enforcement professionals. The organization bridges the gap between classroom theory and high-pressure, real-world application, ensuring trainees gain the confidence and capability to perform under extreme conditions.
About Joshua Chiarini
Joshua Chiarini is a decorated combat veteran, emergency response expert, and training specialist with over two decades of experience in military and civilian emergency services.
As a Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Hospital Corpsman, he served three combat tours in Iraq, embedded with USMC infantry units in Al Anbar Province. On February 10, 2006, during a combat patrol, he displayed extraordinary heroism under enemy fire, rescuing and providing medical aid to wounded Marines and an interpreter. His selfless actions earned him the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest military decoration for valor.
After his military service, Chiarini transitioned into civilian emergency response, using his battlefield experience to develop elite training programs for first responders, businesses, and emergency teams. His leadership at Triage Training Group has helped transform emergency preparedness education into actionable, real-world training that saves lives.
Media Contact:
Brooke A. Lawrence
Executive Director, Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI)
Email: blawrence@ritili.org
Phone: 401.217.8454
For more information about TILI and the new MILTAC-CIR Division, contact info@ritili.org.
