Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) Acquires Triage Training Group, Launches Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division

TILI Acquires Triage Training Group and Launches MILTAC-CIR Division. The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group, a tactical and emergency medical training leader. This acquisition marks the official launch of TILI’s new Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, strengthening its mission to deliver high-impact, real-world training for military personnel & First Responders.