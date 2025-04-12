Former NFL Athlete and Billionaire Financier Cameron Colvin Announces Third Installment of Bestselling "NeverStop" Series

Cameron J Colvin, ex-NFL athlete and billionaire financier, releases "The Art of No Self Doubt," the 3rd in his NeverStop series, on July 4. The book reveals strategies for building a "quiet empire" amidst challenges. Colvin's global book tour starts in October, featuring cocktail events and more. "Being counted out is the biggest motivator," says Colvin.