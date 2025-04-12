Former NFL Athlete and Billionaire Financier Cameron Colvin Announces Third Installment of Bestselling "NeverStop" Series
Cameron J Colvin, ex-NFL athlete and billionaire financier, releases "The Art of No Self Doubt," the 3rd in his NeverStop series, on July 4. The book reveals strategies for building a "quiet empire" amidst challenges. Colvin's global book tour starts in October, featuring cocktail events and more. "Being counted out is the biggest motivator," says Colvin.
Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cameron Colvin, the former NFL athlete turned billionaire finance magnate, is set to release his highly anticipated third book, "The Art of No Self-Doubt," on July 4th. This latest installment in his "NeverStop" book series delves into the crucial skills and strategic mindset required to build a significant enterprise while navigating the inevitable challenges of criticism and doubt.
Colvin's own journey to establishing a multi-billion dollar finance business has been marked by obstacles and legal battles, yet his unwavering "NeverStop" mentality has propelled him forward. In "The Art of No Self-Doubt," he shares the behind-the-scenes strategies that have fueled his success, offering readers a roadmap to cultivate inner confidence and persevere in the face of adversity.
Notably, all artwork, graphics, branding, and events associated with the book launch and tour are meticulously curated by Colvin's Rise Above Creative Solutions. Established in 2011, Rise Above Creative Solutions has a proven track record, backing the branding and collaborations of over 100 diverse brands.
"My message is straightforward," says Colvin. "Overcoming self-doubt is a process that demands time and the willingness to learn from setbacks. I aim to illuminate a path of unwavering focus for those with ambitious dreams, who aren't afraid to push boundaries. Being underestimated can be a powerful catalyst."
To celebrate the launch, Colvin will embark on a global book tour commencing in October and extending through the spring of next year. The tour, with all its engaging elements designed by Rise Above Creative Solutions, will feature a variety of events, including sophisticated cocktail receptions, insightful corporate speaking engagements, and casual "NeverStop Coffee" pop-ups, offering attendees unique opportunities to connect with the author and his inspiring message.
About Cameron J. Colvin:
Cameron Colvin is a former NFL athlete whose life story was portrayed in Sony Pictures' acclaimed film, "When the Game Stands Tall." Beyond his athletic achievements, Colvin is a published author, an award-winning philanthropist, and has emerged as a leading figure in the global finance industry. His "NeverStop" book series continues to inspire readers worldwide with its message of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. The branding and creative execution behind his ventures are powered by his company, Rise Above Creative Solutions.
