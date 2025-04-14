Team USA Athlete Noah Jaffe Appointed to Board of Directors of Nonprofit WAWOS
2024 Paralympian, Silver and Bronze medalist Noah Jaffe joins WAWOS, a National Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Nonprofit
San Francisco, CA, April 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Team USA Paralympian Noah Jaffe, has been appointed an Honorary Board Member of WAWOS (We're All Working On Something), a national nonprofit dedicated to shifting the perception of physical disability in children and teens. Jaffe’s appointment comes in the wake of his incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where he shattered expectations and demonstrated the immense strength and resilience of athletes with disabilities.
Noah Jaffe, celebrated for his incredible tenacity at the Paralympic Games, is setting a new standard for how physical disabilities are perceived in the world of sports and beyond. He made his major international debut at the World Championships in the summer of 2023 and came home with four medals, including a world title in the 100-meter freestyle S8. Jaffe chose to take the 2023-24 year off from pursuing his biochemistry major at the University of California, Berkeley to dedicate himself full-time to training. His performance at the 2024 Paris Paralympics validated that move, as he earned Silver and Bronze medals.
“I am deeply honored to join the WAWOS board,” said Jaffe. “This organization has been instrumental in fostering an environment where kids and teens of all abilities can thrive and pursue their passions. Having grown up with cerebral palsy, I’ve always believed that true inclusion goes beyond physical spaces – it’s about changing the mindset and breaking down barriers. I’m excited to bring my experiences and advocacy to WAWOS, and I’m eager to work with a team that’s committed to making the world a more accessible and welcoming place for everyone.”
WAWOS has been dedicated to promoting the inclusion of individuals with disabilities for the past eight years through a series of initiatives from coast to coast. Across its programs, WAWOS emphasizes the importance of access to activities that challenge physical and mental limits, championing that no one is excluded from opportunities with their peers, engage with nature and activities, and discover their potential.
Founded on the principle that we’re all connected, WAWOS has been a beacon for change, advocating for greater access to outdoor adventures, sports, and personal development activities for kids and teens with disabilities. Their initiatives have provided countless opportunities for young people to engage in experiences that are often unavailable to them due to societal and physical barriers.
“Adding Noah to our board is a powerful moment for WAWOS,” said Jacquie Robison, Founder and Executive Director of WAWOS. “His passion for sports, commitment to challenging norms, and dedication to creating a world where people of all abilities are recognized for their strengths will have a profound impact on our organization and the communities we serve. We are excited to have his leadership inspire a new generation of kids and teens to believe in themselves and their abilities.”
Jaffe will join a team of leaders at WAWOS that include SF Giants Pitcher Tristan Beck, Tina White, Chief Commercial Officer at Ingenuity Brands, Dr. Stacy Menz, Founder at Starfish Therapies, and Jeremiah Robison, Founder of bionics company, Cionic.
For more information about WAWOS and to support their mission, visit www.wawos.org.
About WAWOS (We're All Working On Something): WAWOS is a registered 501(c)(3) WAWOS is a multinational non-profit organization committed to shifting perception of physical disability, advocating access to adventure for all, and promoting inclusion. With headquarters in San Francisco, their sister organization, WAWOS Canada, is based in Toronto.
Media Contact:
Jacquie Robison / Executive Director, WAWOS
Phone: (510)610-6267
Email: media@wawos.org
