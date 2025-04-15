The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Introduces New AI-Enhanced User Engagement Tool

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) announced the integration of a new AI assistant, “Jeremy” into its career exploration tool, SkillPointe. Custom-engineered by CrazyThink for NACCE, Jeremy is designed to enrich user interaction by providing detailed information across SkillPointe’s 79 skills-based career categories highlighted on its platform.