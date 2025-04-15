The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Introduces New AI-Enhanced User Engagement Tool
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) announced the integration of a new AI assistant, “Jeremy” into its career exploration tool, SkillPointe. Custom-engineered by CrazyThink for NACCE, Jeremy is designed to enrich user interaction by providing detailed information across SkillPointe’s 79 skills-based career categories highlighted on its platform.
According to NACCE President and CEO Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D., the integration of Jeremy represents a significant enhancement for the SkillPointe user. “The new AI Assistant enables us to offer more personalized, real-time assistance to individuals using SkillPointe for free to explore skills-based careers, ultimately driving greater user engagement and success.”
“Hello, I’m Jeremy, an AI Assistant and part of the SkillPointe.com team,” says Jeremy. “I’m here to help users explore and pursue the skills-based careers that you’re interested in learning more about and can provide you with personalized information on any of our nearly 80 listed skills-based career paths – covering training programs, educational financial resources, and even how to start your own skills-based business. You’ll find me on every SkillPointe.com landing page, plus I can chat in multiple languages!”
Supporting Community Colleges
Jeremy is now live and accessible to all users on the SkillPointe.com platform. Jeremy’s addition to the platform plays a role in advancing NACCE’s mission of driving visibility and enrollment opportunities for all 1,100 community colleges nationwide. Many of the training certifications and programs that Jeremy lists are offered at NACCE-affiliated colleges. As a result, SkillPointe.com users are seamlessly introduced to high-quality, highly accessible skills-based training programs offered through local and regional community colleges they may have not previously considered.
This creates a powerful synergy for three key user groups:
Learners: free access to practical, low-cost pathways to meaningful careers.
Community colleges: increased exposure to motivated audiences actively seeking career training.
Employers: a growing pipeline of well-trained, readily accessible employee talent to meet workforce needs.
“Jeremy’s addition to the SkillPointe team is a positive development for our college members,” added Corbin. “It opens a door to a broad and diverse pool of learners, many of whom may have never realized that a community college may offer a program that is exactly what they need to launch a rewarding skills-based career.”
CrazyThink Founder & Chief Visionary Officer Charlie Davis said, “Working with NACCE on the Jeremy project is a great fit for us because it enables us to work with a client that is as forward thinking and solutions driven as we are.”
About NACCE
NACCE is a 501©3 nonprofit association of presidents, staff, faculty, philanthropic partners, and entrepreneurs focused on fostering entrepreneurial mindset and innovative action in classrooms, on campuses, and in communities. NACCE supports job creation and entrepreneurs in 46 states and represents nearly 400 colleges and approximately 3.3 million students. Its headquarters is in Cary, NC. Visit nacce.com for more information.
About SkillPointe
SkillPointe.com is NACCE’s premier technology workforce tool that champions skills-based careers by offering a free self-assessment tool, career exploration, access to training programs, scholarship information, and educational financial resources. It also offers information on starting your own skills-based business. SkillPointe visitors will also find information about in-demand industries, including business, communications, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing, public service, and transportation, among others. Visit skillpointe.com for more information.
About CrazyThink
CrazyThink custom-engineers innovative AI Assistants for enterprise-class organizations to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, generate creative content, aid in organizational decision-making, and assist other business processes. CrazyThink’s services include the proven CrazyThink 6-Step Services Framework to provide clients with robust customer AI Assistants. Visit crazythink.com for more information.
Contact
National Association for Community College EntrepreneurshipContact
Carol Savage
978-857-1473
www.nacce.com
