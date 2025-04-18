Built on Grit, Guts, and Generations: SuperSonic POS Redefines Retail Tech with a Family Legacy
SuperSonic POS offers modern point-of-sale solutions tailored for retail merchants. With user-friendly, customizable features and flexible credit card processing, it aims to redefine the way small business owners manage their operations.
Tampa, FL, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What began as a small, family-run venture in 2019 has rapidly grown into one of the most promising names in point-of-sale technology. SuperSonic POS was founded by Mohammad Hussein, a Palestinian immigrant with over 45 years of hands-on experience in the retail industry, alongside his then 20-year-old son—now the company’s 26-year-old CEO. Driven by a deep understanding of the everyday struggles retailers face, this father-son duo transformed their lived experience into a mission: to create a smarter, faster, and more affordable POS system built for the realities of modern small businesses. SuperSonic isn’t just another tech company—it’s the story of resilience, reinvention, and the power of family to drive meaningful change.
SuperSonic POS, the all-in-one point-of-sale solution designed to power small and medium-sized businesses, is revolutionizing how entrepreneurs manage operations, boost efficiency, and elevate customer experiences. With intuitive software, powerful hardware options, and unbeatable customer support, SuperSonic has quickly become the go-to alternative to outdated, overpriced POS systems.
Built for gas stations, retail stores, and service-based businesses, SuperSonic POS offers lightning-fast transactions, seamless inventory tracking, loss prevention, and real-time analytics- all in their sleek, easy-to-use platform, SuperSonic Cloud. The system is cloud-based and customizable, ensuring business owners stay in control. Anytime, anywhere.
"We created SuperSonic POS because we know the unique challenges that small business owners face when competing with the big corporations. We know that they deserve a competitive edge with a smarter, faster, and more accessible way of running their operations," said Mahdi Hussein, co-founder and CEO of SuperSonic POS. "Our mission is to provide a system that doesn't just meet expectations- it shatters them."
Unlike many legacy systems, SuperSonic POS is built with flexibility at its core. Through SuperSonic Pay, merchants have access to payment processing plans within their budget, with the possibility of reducing transaction fees to 0%, while avoiding long-term contracts. This client-first approach has earned SuperSonic POS a growing base of loyal users nationwide and in Canada.
Key Features:
- Industry leading POS hardware line-up
- Loss prevention, advanced inventory, and customer outreach tools
- Real-time reporting with desktop and mobile applications
- Integrated with Deliverect, SIN PIN, Quickbooks, Age Verification, and more
- Flexible payment processing plans
- 24/7/365 U.S.-based support team
SuperSonic POS is now available nationwide and in Canada, with affordable packages for new and established businesses alike. Learn more or schedule a free demo at www.supersonicpos.com.
About SuperSonic POS
SuperSonic POS is a modern, all-in-one point-of-sale platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses thrive. From fast-paced food service to high-volume retail, SuperSonic POS delivers the speed, flexibility, and reliability business need to grow- with no hidden fees or long-term commitments.
Contact
Cristina Cristy
800-791-8324
www.supersonicpos.com
