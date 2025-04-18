Absolute Maintenance & Consulting Introduces Water Damage Prevention Program for Spring
Absolute Maintenance & Consulting, with 37 years of industry expertise, launches enhanced water damage prevention services for Los Angeles property owners this spring. The company's specialized infrared technology identifies hidden moisture problems before they cause costly damage. These seasonal services address the increase in water intrusion issues typically seen as winter damage becomes apparent in Southern California properties.
Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A leading Los Angeles-based water intrusion detection specialist with 37 years of industry experience is announcing unprecedented April savings on critical home maintenance services that could save homeowners thousands in potential repair costs.
For the month of April only, homeowners and businesses can access professional Rain Water Leak Detection services for just $149, a dramatic 75% savings from the standard $675 rate. Additionally, professional Mold Inspection / Detection Services using advanced infrared technology are available for only $99 (regularly $375), while comprehensive Waterproofing Inspections are being offered completely free of charge.
"Spring is when we typically see an increase in water intrusion issues as winter damage becomes apparent," said Cameron, founder and lead technician. "With these April specials, we're removing the financial barriers that often prevent property owners from addressing small issues before they become major problems."
The Rain Water Leak Detection service uses state-of-the-art infrared camera technology to identify hidden leaks throughout the building envelope, including stucco, windows, flashings, flat roofs, chimneys, foundations, and basements. Significantly, if repairs are completed by the company, the detection service is provided at no charge.
Mold Detection Services utilize the same advanced infrared technology to identify potential moisture issues and mold growth in any area of residential or commercial properties. While laboratory testing is available at an additional cost through a partner company, the visual inspection provides property owners with crucial early warning of potential health hazards.
The free Waterproofing Inspection offers a professional assessment of building exterior elements with particular attention to common problem areas including stucco, window surrounds, and flashings.
These limited-time April promotions represent potentially thousands in savings when considering the preventative value of early detection. According to industry estimates, the average water damage restoration project costs between $3,000 and $8,000, with mold remediation often adding thousands more.
"The truth is that most catastrophic water damage situations begin as minor issues that go undetected," added Cameron. "Our infrared technology can identify problems hidden within walls and ceilings long before they cause visible damage."
Appointments for all three services can be scheduled by calling (310) 909-7146 or visiting https://lamoldexperts.com/. Property owners are encouraged to book early as appointment availability is limited.
About Absolute Maintenance & Consulting
For 37 years, Absolute Maintenance & Consulting located at 3520 Overland Ave #A29, Los Angeles, CA 90034 has provided expert water leak detection, mold identification, and waterproofing services to residential and commercial properties throughout Los Angeles. The company specializes in non-invasive detection techniques and preventative solutions that save property owners from costly repairs and health hazards.
Contact
Cameron figgins
(310) 909-7146
https://lamoldexperts.com/
