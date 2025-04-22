Cheesesteaks for Change: Atlanta Falcons Star AJ Terrell Partners with Philly G Steaks to Empower Young Athletes of Color Beyond the Game
Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On the biggest weekend of football dreams, Atlanta Falcons’ standout AJ Terrell is launching something bigger than the game.
Partnering with East Lake’s own Philly G Steaks, AJ Terrell and the AJT Foundation are proud to announce Cheesesteaks for Change — a community-driven campaign created to bridge the gap between athletics and academics for young athletes of color.
While the NFL Draft marks a life-changing moment for a select few, Cheesesteaks for Change shifts the spotlight to the millions of student-athletes whose futures will be written off the field.
This powerful initiative uses one of Atlanta’s favorite foods — the cheesesteak — as a vehicle for change. Every C4C Philly G cheesesteak purchased will directly support academic mentorship programs, life coaching, and educational resources for young athletes navigating their next chapter.
“Not every kid’s dream ends with a draft pick — but every kid deserves a chance to win in life,” says AJ Terrell. “This is about showing our youth they’re more than their jersey number. Their minds, their goals, their future — that’s what matters.”
Philly G Steaks, located in East Lake — a community once known for struggle but now rising with Black-owned businesses and pride — is the perfect backdrop for this movement. What started as a small cheesesteak shop is now becoming a symbol of purpose, power, and possibility.
The Launch Event — April 26 at Philly G (East Lake)
Meet AJ Terrell
Celebrate with local youth & community leaders
Press-friendly moments, interviews, and photo ops
Portion of all cheesesteak sales support the AJT Foundation’s programs
About the AJT Foundation
Founded by Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell, the AJT Foundation is committed to bridging the gap between athletics and academics — helping young athletes develop the skills, resources, and mindset needed to win on and off the field.
About Philly G
More than a cheesesteak shop — Philly G is a community staple in East Lake Atlanta, serving up authentic Philly flavor with Southern heart.
Media Contact:
Wendy L. Smith
PR & Media Relations | AJT Foundation
404-304-8969
wendy@levelup.social
www.levelup.social
