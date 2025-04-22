Intecrowd Unveils New Award-Winning Data Translation App, Now Available on Workday Marketplace
Lake Worth, FL, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Automates Workday Data Translations, Boosts Efficiency and Accuracy for Global Organizations
Intecrowd, a leading Workday Services partner, launched “AI Translation Generator,” a groundbreaking AI-driven data translation app that automates the translation of Workday data — including job titles, organizational and role data, worker records, job descriptions, and more — into up to 75 different languages. Designed to save time, reduce costs, and improve accuracy, the 2025 Workday Hackathon-winning Built on Workday app is now available on Workday Marketplace.
Streamlining Translation Operations for Workday Customers:
The AI Translation Generator app empowers Workday customers to manage translation data more efficiently by eliminating the need for manual translation efforts or costly external services. The app seamlessly translates customer-specific data, including job titles, organizational and role data, worker records, job descriptions, and more, in up to 75 different languages. AI Translation Generator provides global Workday users access to key information in their preferred language(s) without compromising data integrity.
Key benefits of the AI Translation Generator app include:
● Streamlined Translations - Convert Workday data into up to 75 languages in minutes - record time with AI-driven automation.
● Reduced Costs - Eliminate reliance on expensive third-party translation services, driving significant savings.
● Increased Accuracy - Leverage advanced AI algorithms to provide precise, contextually relevant translations.
Addressing a Crucial Market Need:
As global organizations increasingly operate across borders, the demand for efficient and accurate translation data management solutions has skyrocketed. According to recent industry reports, ineffective translation processes cost businesses billions of dollars annually. Intecrowd’s AI Translation Generator app bridges the gap by providing a scalable, cost-effective solution tailored to Workday customers.
Leadership Perspective:
“The AI Translation Generator app is the latest product innovation by Intecrowd that advances its mission to deliver exceptional solutions that enhance the Workday experience for our clients,” said Don McDougal, CEO of Intecrowd. “As a former global Workday customer and now a dedicated Workday partner, I have seen first-hand the money and time-saving benefits of providing translated data to employees in their preferred languages. AI Translation Generator exemplifies Intecrowd’s long-standing commitment to product innovation, efficiency, and productivity, and we are thrilled to make the app available to Workday users worldwide.”
Availability and Next Steps:
The AI Translation Generator app is now available on Workday Marketplace. To learn more or request a demo, visit Intecrowd.com.
About Intecrowd:
Intecrowd is a premier Workday-only services partner, delivering strategic deployment, optimization, and full life-cycle support through a global team spanning 10 countries to organizations worldwide. With tailored solutions and expert guidance, Intecrowd supports more than 1,000 Workday customers to maximize their Workday investments. For more than a decade, Intecrowd has operated with the mindset of a boutique firm, while offering enterprise-level expertise in Workday deployments, Phase X implementations, AI-driven innovations, and ongoing system optimization.
Intecrowd, a leading Workday Services partner, launched “AI Translation Generator,” a groundbreaking AI-driven data translation app that automates the translation of Workday data — including job titles, organizational and role data, worker records, job descriptions, and more — into up to 75 different languages. Designed to save time, reduce costs, and improve accuracy, the 2025 Workday Hackathon-winning Built on Workday app is now available on Workday Marketplace.
Streamlining Translation Operations for Workday Customers:
The AI Translation Generator app empowers Workday customers to manage translation data more efficiently by eliminating the need for manual translation efforts or costly external services. The app seamlessly translates customer-specific data, including job titles, organizational and role data, worker records, job descriptions, and more, in up to 75 different languages. AI Translation Generator provides global Workday users access to key information in their preferred language(s) without compromising data integrity.
Key benefits of the AI Translation Generator app include:
● Streamlined Translations - Convert Workday data into up to 75 languages in minutes - record time with AI-driven automation.
● Reduced Costs - Eliminate reliance on expensive third-party translation services, driving significant savings.
● Increased Accuracy - Leverage advanced AI algorithms to provide precise, contextually relevant translations.
Addressing a Crucial Market Need:
As global organizations increasingly operate across borders, the demand for efficient and accurate translation data management solutions has skyrocketed. According to recent industry reports, ineffective translation processes cost businesses billions of dollars annually. Intecrowd’s AI Translation Generator app bridges the gap by providing a scalable, cost-effective solution tailored to Workday customers.
Leadership Perspective:
“The AI Translation Generator app is the latest product innovation by Intecrowd that advances its mission to deliver exceptional solutions that enhance the Workday experience for our clients,” said Don McDougal, CEO of Intecrowd. “As a former global Workday customer and now a dedicated Workday partner, I have seen first-hand the money and time-saving benefits of providing translated data to employees in their preferred languages. AI Translation Generator exemplifies Intecrowd’s long-standing commitment to product innovation, efficiency, and productivity, and we are thrilled to make the app available to Workday users worldwide.”
Availability and Next Steps:
The AI Translation Generator app is now available on Workday Marketplace. To learn more or request a demo, visit Intecrowd.com.
About Intecrowd:
Intecrowd is a premier Workday-only services partner, delivering strategic deployment, optimization, and full life-cycle support through a global team spanning 10 countries to organizations worldwide. With tailored solutions and expert guidance, Intecrowd supports more than 1,000 Workday customers to maximize their Workday investments. For more than a decade, Intecrowd has operated with the mindset of a boutique firm, while offering enterprise-level expertise in Workday deployments, Phase X implementations, AI-driven innovations, and ongoing system optimization.
Contact
IntecrowdContact
Mike Christman, SVP Business Development
+1 (443) 875-7616
https://intecrowd.com
Mike Christman, SVP Business Development
+1 (443) 875-7616
https://intecrowd.com
Categories