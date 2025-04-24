NU World Consciousness AR Experience Launches on Kickstarter to Transform Everyday Spaces

NU World Consciousness AR Experience, which lets users overlay digital art on everyday spaces, has been approved by Kickstarter and is now entering its pre‑launch phase. Inspired by The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project invites communities to explore new perspectives through augmented reality. Pre‑launch includes early access and exclusive digital rewards