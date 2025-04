NU World Consciousness AR Experience Launches on Kickstarter to Transform Everyday Spaces

Sarasota, FL, April 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Gavin Media NU World's NU World Consciousness AR Experience Approved by Kickstarter for LaunchGavin Media NU World today announced that its AR Experience—a project that enables users to overlay digital art onto physical spaces—has been approved to launch on Kickstarter. Based on themes derived from The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project uses augmented reality to invite users to view everyday environments from a new perspective.Founder Walter Harris Gavin explains, “Our goal is to encourage communities to reconsider their surroundings and explore creative possibilities through interactive technology.”The campaign is set to begin its pre‑launch phase, offering early access, digital art downloads, and exclusive AR overlays before its official Kickstarter debut.For additional information, interviews, or preview materials, please contact:Walter Harris Gavin Founder, Gavin Media NU WorldEmail Address: info@nu-topia.netWebsite: www.nu-topia.netAbout NU World Consciousness:NU World Consciousness is an initiative exploring the intersection of art, technology, and community engagement. By merging digital innovation with narrative exploration, the AR Experience offers a new way to interact with everyday spaces.For more information, interviews, or exclusive previews of the project, please contact:Walter Harris Gavin, Gavin Media NU Worldwww.nu-topia.netPress Contact: Walter Harris GavinPhone: 941-735-2881Email: info@nu-topia.net