NU World Consciousness AR Experience Launches on Kickstarter to Transform Everyday Spaces
NU World Consciousness AR Experience, which lets users overlay digital art on everyday spaces, has been approved by Kickstarter and is now entering its pre‑launch phase. Inspired by The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project invites communities to explore new perspectives through augmented reality. Pre‑launch includes early access and exclusive digital rewards
Sarasota, FL, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gavin Media NU World's NU World Consciousness AR Experience Approved by Kickstarter for Launch
Gavin Media NU World today announced that its AR Experience—a project that enables users to overlay digital art onto physical spaces—has been approved to launch on Kickstarter. Based on themes derived from The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project uses augmented reality to invite users to view everyday environments from a new perspective.
Founder Walter Harris Gavin explains, “Our goal is to encourage communities to reconsider their surroundings and explore creative possibilities through interactive technology.”
The campaign is set to begin its pre‑launch phase, offering early access, digital art downloads, and exclusive AR overlays before its official Kickstarter debut.
For additional information, interviews, or preview materials, please contact:
Walter Harris Gavin Founder, Gavin Media NU World
Email Address: info@nu-topia.net
Website: www.nu-topia.net
About NU World Consciousness:
NU World Consciousness is an initiative exploring the intersection of art, technology, and community engagement. By merging digital innovation with narrative exploration, the AR Experience offers a new way to interact with everyday spaces.
