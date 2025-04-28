Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike.
Solomons, MD, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina is undergoing a significant transformation designed to elevate the guest and waterfront experience while positioning the property as a premier destination on the Chesapeake Bay.
Phase I of the multi-phase revitalization is now complete, featuring 114 fully renovated guest rooms with new flooring, fresh paint, luxury linens, upgraded mattresses, and 55” smart TVs. Additional enhancements include a refreshed pool area with new outdoor furnishings, upgraded conference center space, and the relaunch of the property’s on-site restaurant under the new brand Waterside Grill. The outdoor bar and grill have also reopened, now offering sunset waterfront dining that highlights the property's marina-front setting.
Looking ahead, 2025–2026 improvements will include a full exterior repaint of the building, upgraded hallways and drapery, and a newly renovated fitness studio. A pickleball court is under development and will be open to both guests and local residents. Ownership is also exploring the conversion of one of the towers into residential apartments, providing long-term living options with full kitchens and year-round access to the resort’s amenities. In addition, Solomons Inn is in advanced negotiations with a globally recognized hotel brand to reflag the property, a move that will introduce a full-service rewards program with member benefits such as free nights, suite upgrades, and exclusive experiences.
Guests can currently book one of the 114 newly renovated rooms at www.solomonsresort.com, and the conference center is actively accepting reservations for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions by contacting jrush@solomonsinn.com. The resort is also offering a limited number of 2025 Summer Pool Memberships, which include access to Solomons Island’s largest pool as well as poolside food and beverage service throughout the season.
Additionally, Solomons Harbor Marina, now operated by Jetty Marine Services, is implementing a series of waterfront enhancements. A new chandlery will open soon, and a variety of new activities and services are being introduced, including charter fishing trips, sunset boat cruises, and wildlife-focused excursions, all of which will be available for both resort guests and the boating community. The marina currently offers seasonal, monthly, and transient slip rentals. Boaters and visitors can learn more or reserve a slip by contacting Todd Ireland at 410-474-7919. With this combination of hospitality upgrades, lifestyle enhancements, and expanded local programming, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina is reimagining what it means to stay, play, and live on the Chesapeake Bay.
For more information, room reservations, or event and marina bookings, please visit www.solomonsresort.com, call 410-326-6311, or email frontdesk@solomonsinn.com for hotel inquiries and marina@solomonsresort.com for slip information.
