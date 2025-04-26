Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Redmond Downtown
Redmond, WA, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Redmond Downtown which prepares to open on May 16. Owners Sujatha Rajasekaran and SMuthuveer Somanathan have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Redmond, WA area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Bhumika said that when growing up she had teachers who impacted her by shaping her in the right way and always keeping her on the right path and she would like to offer the same opportunities to kids in the Redmond area. She also stated that she really wants to help students achieve their learning goals and give parents peace of mind knowing that their children’s future is in the right hands.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Redmond can improve the academic performance of your child, call (915) 329-1227 or email redmonddowntown@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
