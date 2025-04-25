Lions Tigers & Bears to Host 16th Annual “Wild in the Country" Fundraiser
San Diego’s Most Important Fundraiser of the Year
San Diego, CA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lions Tigers & Bears, Southern California’s only accredited exotic animal sanctuary, has announced its biggest and most important fundraising event of the year: Wild in the Country, taking place Saturday, May 17th at it’s picturesque 142-acre property in Alpine, CA
This year’s highly anticipated event will be hosted by Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist Maria Arcega-Dunn, and will feature a live auction led by celebrity auctioneer and star of the hit show Storage Wars, Sean Kelly.
Guests will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon featuring:
A silent auction with one-of-a-kind items.
A thrilling live auction with exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
A gourmet seated dinner and craft cocktails.
Live entertainment in a breathtaking outdoor setting.
Up-close visits with rescued exotic animals who call the sanctuary their home.
Tickets are limited, and if guests can’t attend in person they can still participate remotely and join-in on the bidding.
All proceeds benefit the lifelong care of rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears and support critical rescue missions, education and advocacy efforts to end the exotic animal trade.
Tickets and more information is available at: https://one.bidpal.net/wic2025
About Lions Tigers & Bears
Lions Tigers & Bears is a federal and state licensed 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue sanctuary, dedicated to providing a lifetime safe haven for abused and neglected exotic animals. Located just outside of San Diego, the sanctuary is home to over 60 rescued animals including lions, tigers, bears, leopards, jaguars, bobcats, and more. Lions Tigers & Bears, founded by Bobbi Brink in 2002, is committed to education, advocacy, and ending the exotic animal trade.
