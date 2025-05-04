Visionary Entrepreneur to Sell Hundreds of Acres at St. David Springs Land Auction Online-Only Auction; Closes May 29, 2025

Rodger Ford, a trailblazing entrepreneur, is offering a rare opportunity to purchase prime Arizona land at an online-only auction from May 1 through May 29, 2025. In partnership with Arizona brokers Alain Hartmann, John Payne, and Stewart Larsen, Ford will auction 14 "Lifestyle Farm Blocks," ranging in size from approximately 11± to 105± acres. These parcels allow buyers to embrace a rural lifestyle while still being close to the Tucson metropolitan area.