Visionary Entrepreneur to Sell Hundreds of Acres at St. David Springs Land Auction Online-Only Auction; Closes May 29, 2025
Rodger Ford, a trailblazing entrepreneur, is offering a rare opportunity to purchase prime Arizona land at an online-only auction from May 1 through May 29, 2025. In partnership with Arizona brokers Alain Hartmann, John Payne, and Stewart Larsen, Ford will auction 14 "Lifestyle Farm Blocks," ranging in size from approximately 11± to 105± acres. These parcels allow buyers to embrace a rural lifestyle while still being close to the Tucson metropolitan area.
St. David, AZ, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rodger Ford, a trailblazing entrepreneur and founder of Alpha Graphics Printshops of the Future, Pet'sHotel, FrameUpNow, and numerous global ventures, is offering a rare opportunity to purchase prime Arizona land at auction. Ford's vision for the master-planned community of St. David Springs—originally designed for approximately 412 units across more than 789 acres—is now shifting gears. The land will be available to the public through an online-only auction from May 1 through May 29, 2025.
In partnership with Arizona brokers Alain Hartmann, John Payne, and Stewart Larsen, Ford will auction 14 "Lifestyle Farm Blocks," ranging in size from approximately 11± to 105± acres. These parcels allow buyers to embrace a rural lifestyle while still being close to the Tucson metropolitan area. Two of the 14 lots will be sold "ABSOLUTE" — meaning no minimums or reserves.
Each of the five Lifestyle Farm Blocks available provides the opportunity for a 5-lot split under the State of Arizona Mini Subdivision rules. Buy a small farm, reserve a section for your requirements, and sell off the remaining 4 lots. Water is plentiful across all lots; most Lifestyle Farm Blocks have at least one well, and some have several wells.
"This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for individuals, investors, and builders seeking wide-open spaces, small-scale farming, and a peaceful country life," said John Payne, United Country | Arizona Property & Auction broker. "It's ideal for anyone who dreams of growing their own food, raising animals, working with animals, farming as a family unit, or simply enjoying the serenity of Arizona's high desert."
Whether you're seeking your own desert oasis, expanding farming operations, or pursuing a new development opportunity, the St. David Springs Auction offers an extraordinary chance to acquire land in one of Arizona's hidden gems. For more information, auction terms, and property details, visit StDavidSpringsAuction.com or contact John Payne at 480-422-680.
