RNG Queen City Clappers Cup Brings a New Energy to PGA Championship Week in Charlotte

The RNG Queen City Clappers Cup, hosted by golf influencer Erick Lottary, kicks off PGA Championship Week on May 14, 2025, at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch in Charlotte. Powered by WeGo Golf and Elevate Lifestyle, the event features golf simulator competitions, music, drinks, and networking. Sponsored by Drink Delta, Happy Camper, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Michelob Ultra, and Suffolk Punch. Proceeds benefit First Tee of Greater Charlotte.