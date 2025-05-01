RNG Queen City Clappers Cup Brings a New Energy to PGA Championship Week in Charlotte
The RNG Queen City Clappers Cup, hosted by golf influencer Erick Lottary, kicks off PGA Championship Week on May 14, 2025, at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch in Charlotte. Powered by WeGo Golf and Elevate Lifestyle, the event features golf simulator competitions, music, drinks, and networking. Sponsored by Drink Delta, Happy Camper, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Michelob Ultra, and Suffolk Punch. Proceeds benefit First Tee of Greater Charlotte.
Charlotte, NC, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Get ready, Charlotte. PGA Championship Week is about to get a major cultural upgrade with the RNG Queen City Clappers Cup, happening Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 5 PM to 10 PM at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch.
Powered by WeGo Golf and Elevate Lifestyle, the Clappers Cup is a first-of-its-kind celebration where golf, culture, and community collide. The event is hosted by Erick Lottary—also known as “OG Lott”—a Charlotte native, golf content creator, and rapper passionate about bringing golf to diverse and non-traditional audiences. With over 400K combined followers and partnerships with brands like DraftKings, Topgolf, and Links Golf, Erick’s infectious energy and humor have made him one of golf’s fastest-rising culture voices.
The Title Sponsor is Drink Delta, and Happy Camper joins as Presenting Sponsor, alongside partners Never Missed, Malbon, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Michelob Ultra, and Suffolk Punch, ensuring an electric atmosphere filled with activations, giveaways, and plenty of premium sips.
Attendees will step into a vibrant world of golf simulator competitions, music, drinks, and networking — all while giving back. Proceeds from the Clappers Cup will benefit First Tee of Greater Charlotte, helping empower youth through the game of golf.
"This event isn’t just about the swing—it’s about changing the culture around golf," said Erick Lottary. "We're building a space where everyone feels welcome, whether you’ve been playing your whole life or just picking up a club."
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Venue: Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch, 2905 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Expect major vibes, incredible competition, and the best mix of golf and culture Charlotte has ever seen. Pull up ready — because the Clappers Cup is where PGA Week’s real action will be.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket information, please contact:
Natty
Email: Natty@bnvsagenccy.com
Website: www.wego.golf
About WeGo Golf:
WeGo Golf curates immersive golf experiences that merge technology, culture, and community to redefine the modern game.
About Elevate Lifestyle:
Elevate Lifestyle connects Charlotte’s culture, brands, and people through unforgettable lifestyle events and activations.
Powered by WeGo Golf and Elevate Lifestyle, the Clappers Cup is a first-of-its-kind celebration where golf, culture, and community collide. The event is hosted by Erick Lottary—also known as “OG Lott”—a Charlotte native, golf content creator, and rapper passionate about bringing golf to diverse and non-traditional audiences. With over 400K combined followers and partnerships with brands like DraftKings, Topgolf, and Links Golf, Erick’s infectious energy and humor have made him one of golf’s fastest-rising culture voices.
The Title Sponsor is Drink Delta, and Happy Camper joins as Presenting Sponsor, alongside partners Never Missed, Malbon, Crown Royal, Casamigos, Michelob Ultra, and Suffolk Punch, ensuring an electric atmosphere filled with activations, giveaways, and plenty of premium sips.
Attendees will step into a vibrant world of golf simulator competitions, music, drinks, and networking — all while giving back. Proceeds from the Clappers Cup will benefit First Tee of Greater Charlotte, helping empower youth through the game of golf.
"This event isn’t just about the swing—it’s about changing the culture around golf," said Erick Lottary. "We're building a space where everyone feels welcome, whether you’ve been playing your whole life or just picking up a club."
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Venue: Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch, 2905 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Expect major vibes, incredible competition, and the best mix of golf and culture Charlotte has ever seen. Pull up ready — because the Clappers Cup is where PGA Week’s real action will be.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket information, please contact:
Natty
Email: Natty@bnvsagenccy.com
Website: www.wego.golf
About WeGo Golf:
WeGo Golf curates immersive golf experiences that merge technology, culture, and community to redefine the modern game.
About Elevate Lifestyle:
Elevate Lifestyle connects Charlotte’s culture, brands, and people through unforgettable lifestyle events and activations.
Contact
BNVS AgencyContact
Natasha Moss
919-746-4621
www.bnvsagenccy.com
Natasha Moss
919-746-4621
www.bnvsagenccy.com
Categories