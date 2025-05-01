Joseph Gaffney Named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Orlando, FL, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Gaffney of Orlando, Florida, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, recognizing his exceptional contributions and achievements in government service and healthcare administration.
About Joseph Gaffney
Joseph Gaffney is a distinguished retired health quality review specialist and director for the United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), where he served for 27 years. During his tenure at this executive branch department, which was established to protect Americans' health and provide essential human services, Gaffney played a pivotal role in developing and implementing healthcare standards.
Throughout his career, Gaffney has achieved numerous notable accomplishments. He authored, developed, and conducted training programs for federal, state, and other contractors, including providers, on the 1988 ICF/MR regulations. As a clinical expert, he represented DHHS in conflict resolution with the Department of Justice and conducted crucial federal surveys, including at Fairview Training Center, which led to significant health and safety improvements.
Gaffney's clinical experience spans from working with patients facing severe physical and mental challenges to criminal offenders and his expertise has been widely recognized. He conducted federal training for members of the American Psychiatric Association and other medical associations, assessed care quality in prisons and medical facilities, and served as an expert witness in developmental disabilities for both federal and state governments. His insights have been quoted in the Washington Post, and he has authored talking points for both the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the President of the United States.
Gaffney’s commitment to public service began early in his career. As a high school senior, he was honored by Vice President Hubert Humphrey for his tutoring work in Philadelphia. His later career garnered numerous awards from the Healthcare Finance Administration, the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services. He went on to graduate from Temple University with a degree in Psycho-educational Process, Gaffney holds certifications as a Behavioral Analyst in multiple states and is a certified group facilitator in Human Sexuality from MOSS Rehabilitation Hospital.
Currently, Gaffney is actively involved with the St. Jude organization. In his leisure time, he enjoys traveling and exercising.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company. For over two decades, they have connected business professionals across various industries, including business, law, education, healthcare, medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, and entertainment. The organization publishes an annual hardcover journal and maintains a comprehensive online directory at www.strww.com, providing valuable networking opportunities and recognition for accomplished professionals.
About Joseph Gaffney
Joseph Gaffney is a distinguished retired health quality review specialist and director for the United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), where he served for 27 years. During his tenure at this executive branch department, which was established to protect Americans' health and provide essential human services, Gaffney played a pivotal role in developing and implementing healthcare standards.
Throughout his career, Gaffney has achieved numerous notable accomplishments. He authored, developed, and conducted training programs for federal, state, and other contractors, including providers, on the 1988 ICF/MR regulations. As a clinical expert, he represented DHHS in conflict resolution with the Department of Justice and conducted crucial federal surveys, including at Fairview Training Center, which led to significant health and safety improvements.
Gaffney's clinical experience spans from working with patients facing severe physical and mental challenges to criminal offenders and his expertise has been widely recognized. He conducted federal training for members of the American Psychiatric Association and other medical associations, assessed care quality in prisons and medical facilities, and served as an expert witness in developmental disabilities for both federal and state governments. His insights have been quoted in the Washington Post, and he has authored talking points for both the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the President of the United States.
Gaffney’s commitment to public service began early in his career. As a high school senior, he was honored by Vice President Hubert Humphrey for his tutoring work in Philadelphia. His later career garnered numerous awards from the Healthcare Finance Administration, the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services. He went on to graduate from Temple University with a degree in Psycho-educational Process, Gaffney holds certifications as a Behavioral Analyst in multiple states and is a certified group facilitator in Human Sexuality from MOSS Rehabilitation Hospital.
Currently, Gaffney is actively involved with the St. Jude organization. In his leisure time, he enjoys traveling and exercising.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company. For over two decades, they have connected business professionals across various industries, including business, law, education, healthcare, medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, and entertainment. The organization publishes an annual hardcover journal and maintains a comprehensive online directory at www.strww.com, providing valuable networking opportunities and recognition for accomplished professionals.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories