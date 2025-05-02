Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) Celebrates 30th Annual International Noise Awareness Day, April 30, 2025, with New Insights on Noise, Hearing and Health

Founded by CHC in 1996, International Noise Awareness Day raises global awareness about the harmful effects of noise on hearing, health, and quality of life. Over 50 countries are expected to take part today with educational programs, hearing screenings and classroom activities. CHC is launching New Insights on Noise, Hearing, and Health with new videos featuring leading noise experts Dr. Richard Neitzel, PhD, MS, CIH, FAIHA, and author Chris Berdik.