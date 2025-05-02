Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) Celebrates 30th Annual International Noise Awareness Day, April 30, 2025, with New Insights on Noise, Hearing and Health
Founded by CHC in 1996, International Noise Awareness Day raises global awareness about the harmful effects of noise on hearing, health, and quality of life. Over 50 countries are expected to take part today with educational programs, hearing screenings and classroom activities. CHC is launching New Insights on Noise, Hearing, and Health with new videos featuring leading noise experts Dr. Richard Neitzel, PhD, MS, CIH, FAIHA, and author Chris Berdik.
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) is proud to celebrate the 30th Annual International Noise Awareness Day (INAD), taking place annually on the last Wednesday in April. Founded by CHC in 1996, INAD raises global awareness about the harmful effects of noise on hearing, health, and quality of life.
“Noise impacts all aspects of our lives — our physical well-being, our mental health, our learning, our quality of life, and our connections with others,” said INAD Founder and Deputy Executive Director of CHC, Nancy Nadler. “INAD is a day we can all reflect on how the soundscape has had an impact on our lives and take action.”
To mark this milestone anniversary, CHC is launching New Insights on Noise, Hearing, and Health with new videos featuring leading noise experts Dr. Richard Neitzel, PhD, MS, CIH, FAIHA, and Chris Berdik. Dr. Richard Neitzel, professor and director of the Exposure Research Lab at the University of Michigan, will share insights from his work on the Apple Hearing Study and the broader public health risks associated with noise in New Insights on Noise, Hearing and Health with Dr. Richard Neitzel. Chris Berdik, author of the upcoming Clamor: How Noise Took Over the World—and How We Can Take It Back (W.W. Norton & Company; May 20, 2025), will shed light on the causes and consequences of noise, while presenting innovative solutions for urban planners, architects, engineers and concerned citizens everywhere in An Interview with Clamor Author, Chris Berdik, Hosted by Nancy Nadler.
CHC continues its advocacy for early detection and treatment of hearing loss as critical public health measures by running healthy hearing public services announcements on LinkNYC kiosks through May 15th and by making its online hearing screening available free to the public. CHC’s Executive Director, Laurie Hanin, PhD, CCC-A, explains: “Untreated hearing loss significantly increases the risk of social isolation, depression, falls and cognitive decline, so timely intervention, through the fitting of hearing aids, plays a critical role in keeping adults healthy and safe.”
Since 1996, the INAD movement has grown to become a global celebration, with more than 50 countries participating around the world this year. This year’s global INAD activities include educational sessions, free hearing screenings, school poster contests promoting safe listening practices, town meetings advocating for noise legislation, and observances of one minute of silence at 2:15 p.m. local time.
Reflecting on the movement’s growth, Arline Bronzaft, PhD, stated, “We are more aware today of the harmful effects of noise, and I credit all the groups that have formed over the years —including Quiet Communities, Quiet Parks International, Noise Toronto — dedicated to combating noise pollution.”
Additional INAD Celebrations Include:
● Quiet Parks International hosting "Silent Walks" in natural preserves across the U.S. and Europe.
● Noise Awareness Network Canada launching a youth-led safe listening campaign.
● Fundación Oír es Vivir in Panama producing customizable educational materials used in Panama and other countries throughout the region.
● Noise Free Korea hosting town halls on new urban noise regulations.
● Silent Cities UK organizing community soundscape projects to promote quieter urban environments.
For more information about International Noise Awareness Day, visit NoiseAwareness.org.
For press inquiries about Center for Hearing and Communication, please contact: Nancy Nadler
Deputy Executive Director & Noise Center Director
Center for Hearing and Communication
917-305-7810
nnadler@chchearing.org
About the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC):
Founded in 1910, CHC is a historic pillar of support, offering high-quality, comprehensive services to empower people affected by hearing loss, deafness or listening challenges. Through a unique blend of comprehensive and clinically outstanding onsite and virtual services, and community outreach programs, CHC impacts the quality of life for 50,000 infants, children, and adults annually. A recognized leader in public education, CHC founded International Noise Awareness Day and continues to lead efforts in raising awareness about the negative impacts of noise on hearing, health, and overall quality of life.
