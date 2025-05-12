Technical Research Report: Analyzing the Benefits of Windows Server® 2025 OEM Licensing and Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 Servers

A study by Prowess Consulting shows that Windows Server® 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 servers offers advanced security features and significantly reduces TCO compared to traditional, manually installed licensing. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited IT resources will find these enhancements particularly beneficial in protecting against cyber threats, modernizing infrastructure, accelerating server deployments, and improving operational efficiency.