Technical Research Report: Analyzing the Benefits of Windows Server® 2025 OEM Licensing and Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 Servers
A study by Prowess Consulting shows that Windows Server® 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 servers offers advanced security features and significantly reduces TCO compared to traditional, manually installed licensing. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited IT resources will find these enhancements particularly beneficial in protecting against cyber threats, modernizing infrastructure, accelerating server deployments, and improving operational efficiency.
Bellevue, WA, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A total cost of ownership (TCO) study conducted by Prowess Consulting reveals that the Windows Server® 2025 OEM license that comes preinstalled on Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 servers delivers significant savings in both capital expenditures (CapEx) and operating expenses (OpEx) compared to a traditional volume-licensed, manually installed version.* Additional benefits of Windows Server 2025 include enhanced security capabilities, with multi-layered security rooted in hardware, in addition to hotpatching updates.
To investigate how Windows Server 2025 can help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) address today’s business and operational challenges, Prowess Consulting compared the benefits of Windows Server 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on PowerEdge R770 servers to traditional, manually installed volume licensing. They also examined the new and enhanced capabilities of Windows Server 2025 versus Windows Server 2022.
The study’s results indicate that the latest version of Windows Server with OEM licensing can help SMBs modernize infrastructure, significantly lower TCO, protect against cyber threats, and meet regulatory requirements.
“Standardizing server environments with Windows Server 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on PowerEdge R770 servers can significantly lower TCO,” says Ben Fuller, Prowess Consulting Account Director. “Compared to traditional volume licensing, OEM licensing costs less, streamlines software procurement, reduces manual intervention, accelerates server deployment, and significantly lowers CapEx and OpEx.”
Windows Server 2025 installed on PowerEdge R770 servers enables SMBs to adopt a zero-trust security model rooted in hardware. Multi-layered, hardware-enforced, and automated security features like hotpatching enhance an organization’s security strategy without requiring specialized expertise. Other future-ready enhancements help boost AI and machine learning (ML) performance, scale infrastructure from edge to cloud, improve operational efficiency, and streamline DevOps. Particularly of benefit for organizations with limited IT resources is the OEM licensing’s technical support package, which is superior to that of traditional licensing.
To learn more about the benefits of deploying a Windows Server 2025 OEM license preinstalled on a Dell PowerEdge R770 server, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-windows-server-oem-for-smbs-deliver-hotpatching-fast-deployment-cost-savings to view the full technical research report, research abstract, methodology, and infographic. To learn more about Microsoft OEM software solutions from Dell Technologies, visit www.dell.com/en-us/lp/dt/workloads-microsoft-oem-software.
*The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
To investigate how Windows Server 2025 can help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) address today’s business and operational challenges, Prowess Consulting compared the benefits of Windows Server 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on PowerEdge R770 servers to traditional, manually installed volume licensing. They also examined the new and enhanced capabilities of Windows Server 2025 versus Windows Server 2022.
The study’s results indicate that the latest version of Windows Server with OEM licensing can help SMBs modernize infrastructure, significantly lower TCO, protect against cyber threats, and meet regulatory requirements.
“Standardizing server environments with Windows Server 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on PowerEdge R770 servers can significantly lower TCO,” says Ben Fuller, Prowess Consulting Account Director. “Compared to traditional volume licensing, OEM licensing costs less, streamlines software procurement, reduces manual intervention, accelerates server deployment, and significantly lowers CapEx and OpEx.”
Windows Server 2025 installed on PowerEdge R770 servers enables SMBs to adopt a zero-trust security model rooted in hardware. Multi-layered, hardware-enforced, and automated security features like hotpatching enhance an organization’s security strategy without requiring specialized expertise. Other future-ready enhancements help boost AI and machine learning (ML) performance, scale infrastructure from edge to cloud, improve operational efficiency, and streamline DevOps. Particularly of benefit for organizations with limited IT resources is the OEM licensing’s technical support package, which is superior to that of traditional licensing.
To learn more about the benefits of deploying a Windows Server 2025 OEM license preinstalled on a Dell PowerEdge R770 server, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-windows-server-oem-for-smbs-deliver-hotpatching-fast-deployment-cost-savings to view the full technical research report, research abstract, methodology, and infographic. To learn more about Microsoft OEM software solutions from Dell Technologies, visit www.dell.com/en-us/lp/dt/workloads-microsoft-oem-software.
*The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
Contact
Prowess ConsultingContact
Ben Fuller
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Ben Fuller
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Categories