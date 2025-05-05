LightHouse Dental Expands Free and Affordable Dental Services for London, Ontario Residents Under CDCP
Eligible adults and children in London, Ontario can now apply for government-funded coverage for emergency and routine dental treatment.
London, Canada, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dental care is becoming more accessible for uninsured adults in London thanks to the ongoing rollout of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). This federal program now includes adults aged 18 to 64, offering qualified individuals coverage for a broad range of dental services — including emergency care, preventative checkups, and restorative procedures.
With phased enrollment currently underway, London residents in eligible age groups can begin submitting their applications in May 2025. Coverage will begin as early as June for approved applicants. To qualify, individuals must be Canadian residents for tax purposes, have filed their 2024 income tax return, and have an adjusted family net income below $90,000. Applicants must also not be enrolled in any private dental insurance plan.
Covered Services Under the CDCP
The Canadian Dental Care Plan offers financial assistance for a wide variety of dental treatments, including:
- Exams, cleanings, and diagnostic x-rays
- Fillings, root canals, and tooth extractions
- Complete and partial dentures
- Select oral surgeries and urgent care for pain, infection, or trauma
Access to timely emergency dental treatment is a key feature of the plan, helping patients address urgent issues before they worsen or lead to unnecessary hospital visits.
How Much Is Covered?
Coverage is determined by income:
- 100% for household income under $70,000
- 60% for incomes between $70,000 and $79,999
- 40% for incomes between $80,000 and $89,999
Patients may be responsible for any remaining balance that exceeds the CDCP reimbursement rate.
Preauthorization Requirements
Certain procedures—especially those that are complex or outside standard guidelines— may require preauthorization. This process involves your dental provider submitting a treatment plan to the CDCP before treatment. If approval is not granted in advance, the cost of the service may not be covered.
Accessing Care in London
Participating providers such as LightHouse Dental London are currently welcoming CDCP-eligible patients. The clinic offers comprehensive dental services, operates seven days a week, and provides same-day emergency appointments. To learn more or apply, patients can visit the clinic’s CDCP information page.
The CDCP aims to remove financial barriers to oral health care for millions of Canadians. London residents who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply early to ensure timely access to treatment.
Contact:
LightHouse Dental London
1850 Adelaide Street N, Unit #1
London, ON N5X 4B7
Phone: (519) 964-8888
Email: london@lighthousedental.ca
