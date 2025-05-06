Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy.
Cincinnati, OH, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alignable proudly announces that Michelle Hummel, CEO and Founder of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s 2025 Local Business Person of the Year — marking her second time winning this prestigious award.
This honor recognizes Michelle’s unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of entrepreneurs, her leadership in digital innovation, and her tireless efforts to help small businesses thrive through mentorship, education, and community collaboration.
Alignable’s annual campaign invited over 9 million business owners to vote for their most trusted peers. From January 14 to March 7, 2025, more than 4,750 winners were recognized across 4,500+ communities. The contest highlights local business leaders who went above and beyond in supporting their peers through challenging economic conditions.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year. I’ve dedicated my career to helping entrepreneurs grow, and this award reflects the collective spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives our community forward. In challenging times, it’s not just about surviving—it’s about showing up for each other, sharing what we know, and building each other up. That’s the kind of leadership I strive to model every day.” – Michelle Hummel
About Michelle Hummel
Michelle is a 2X winner of Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year and a nominee for Woman-Owned Business of the Year. She is a Social Media Trainer, Fractional CMO, and CEO of Web Strategy Plus, a full-service digital marketing agency. Michelle also founded:
Web Media University – a national social media certification and training platform
Social Media Magnet Academy – a 3-week live training course teaching AI-powered content strategy
Franchise Success Team – a marketing firm dedicated to helping franchisors and franchisees drive growth
With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, business development, and sales strategy, Michelle is also a contributing writer for Franchise Wire and Franchise Dictionary Magazine, and author of a 3-part book series called “The Social Media Magnet: Everything You Need to Know to Attract Customers with Social Media.”
She frequently travels nationwide to lead corporate trainings and speak at business conferences and supports 22 Social Media Enthusiasts chapters around the U.S. Michelle holds a degree in Internet Marketing and is known for constantly evolving her expertise to stay ahead of trends, especially in AI-driven marketing.
She’s available for interviews via email, phone, video call, or in-person appearances for media and speaking engagements.
Explore Michelle’s digital marketing services, training programs, and speaking availability at MichelleHummel.com.
Connect with her on Alignable:
Web Strategy Plus on Alignable
What Others Are Saying:
“Michelle is a no-brainer for this award. As talented and knowledgeable as she is, she can take your business to the next level. All you have to do is say yes and let her do what she does.” – Joshua K.
“She’s enthusiastic and always introduces value to her connections.” – Rocky C.
“Her marketing expertise is insightful, efficient, and impactful. Great communication skills.” – Heather A.
“Michelle leads the way in her business and shows you how to make yours better.” – Sean S.
“She offers a diverse arsenal of effective strategies to help entrepreneurs achieve greater visibility and influence.” – Joana T.
“The growth of her company reflects her consistency and customer focus.” – Robert S.
“Whether you live in Cincinnati or Cairo, Michelle can help your business get the visibility it deserves.” – Bryan H.
About Web Strategy Plus
Web Strategy Plus is a full-service digital marketing agency led by Michelle Hummel, specializing in website design, SEO, social media strategy, and content marketing. The agency helps businesses—from startups to franchises—build an integrated online presence that drives real results. Web Strategy Plus offers hands-on strategy, training, and execution for clients nationwide.
This honor recognizes Michelle’s unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of entrepreneurs, her leadership in digital innovation, and her tireless efforts to help small businesses thrive through mentorship, education, and community collaboration.
Alignable’s annual campaign invited over 9 million business owners to vote for their most trusted peers. From January 14 to March 7, 2025, more than 4,750 winners were recognized across 4,500+ communities. The contest highlights local business leaders who went above and beyond in supporting their peers through challenging economic conditions.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year. I’ve dedicated my career to helping entrepreneurs grow, and this award reflects the collective spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives our community forward. In challenging times, it’s not just about surviving—it’s about showing up for each other, sharing what we know, and building each other up. That’s the kind of leadership I strive to model every day.” – Michelle Hummel
About Michelle Hummel
Michelle is a 2X winner of Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year and a nominee for Woman-Owned Business of the Year. She is a Social Media Trainer, Fractional CMO, and CEO of Web Strategy Plus, a full-service digital marketing agency. Michelle also founded:
Web Media University – a national social media certification and training platform
Social Media Magnet Academy – a 3-week live training course teaching AI-powered content strategy
Franchise Success Team – a marketing firm dedicated to helping franchisors and franchisees drive growth
With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, business development, and sales strategy, Michelle is also a contributing writer for Franchise Wire and Franchise Dictionary Magazine, and author of a 3-part book series called “The Social Media Magnet: Everything You Need to Know to Attract Customers with Social Media.”
She frequently travels nationwide to lead corporate trainings and speak at business conferences and supports 22 Social Media Enthusiasts chapters around the U.S. Michelle holds a degree in Internet Marketing and is known for constantly evolving her expertise to stay ahead of trends, especially in AI-driven marketing.
She’s available for interviews via email, phone, video call, or in-person appearances for media and speaking engagements.
Explore Michelle’s digital marketing services, training programs, and speaking availability at MichelleHummel.com.
Connect with her on Alignable:
Web Strategy Plus on Alignable
What Others Are Saying:
“Michelle is a no-brainer for this award. As talented and knowledgeable as she is, she can take your business to the next level. All you have to do is say yes and let her do what she does.” – Joshua K.
“She’s enthusiastic and always introduces value to her connections.” – Rocky C.
“Her marketing expertise is insightful, efficient, and impactful. Great communication skills.” – Heather A.
“Michelle leads the way in her business and shows you how to make yours better.” – Sean S.
“She offers a diverse arsenal of effective strategies to help entrepreneurs achieve greater visibility and influence.” – Joana T.
“The growth of her company reflects her consistency and customer focus.” – Robert S.
“Whether you live in Cincinnati or Cairo, Michelle can help your business get the visibility it deserves.” – Bryan H.
About Web Strategy Plus
Web Strategy Plus is a full-service digital marketing agency led by Michelle Hummel, specializing in website design, SEO, social media strategy, and content marketing. The agency helps businesses—from startups to franchises—build an integrated online presence that drives real results. Web Strategy Plus offers hands-on strategy, training, and execution for clients nationwide.
Contact
Web Strategy PlusContact
Michelle Hummel
877-224-0478
webstrategyplus.com
michelle@webstrategyplus.com
Michelle Hummel
877-224-0478
webstrategyplus.com
michelle@webstrategyplus.com
Categories