First Cyber Guardians Graduate from RX5 Envision Center in Atlantic City
Building an initiative that evolves a city is no easy task. Invest Atlantic City is a massive undertaking but mission partners RX5 Envision Center kicks it off with their first cohort of Cyber Guardians.
Atlantic City, NJ, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a milestone event for workforce development and technological advancement in Atlantic City, James Whitehead of U.S. HART and Horace Jones of RX5 celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of Cyber Guardians at a ceremony held at Resorts Casino Hotel.
This innovative program marks a significant step toward equipping Atlantic City's citizens with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity industry. The RX5 Envision Center in Atlantic City is the first workforce development program of its kind in the area, offering individuals of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in technology.
"We've learned so many good things about cyber security, construction, electrical work, and it's also fundamental. It all works together...it's important that we all realize that technology is the future of America," said graduate Kai Warren, emphasizing the multidisciplinary nature of the training and its importance for the future.
The graduating class showcased a diverse range of participants — from young adults embarking on their professional journeys to individuals redefining their career paths, with proud families and children in attendance celebrating their accomplishments.
James Whitehead, standing proudly at the podium, addressed the graduates with visible pride, recognizing the commitment and perseverance that brought the group to this point of success.
U.S. HART was joined at the event by Mark Slotnick and Eric Vincent of Black Ink. Their collaboration, alongside other partners, is part of the broader Invest Atlantic City initiative — a multi-sector strategy aimed at revitalizing the city. The initiative includes contributions from stakeholders across small business, government, entertainment, tourism, housing, and job creation, providing a holistic response to Atlantic City’s economic challenges.
"It couldn’t be more fitting for the team to gather together in support of this next generation of cybersecurity technicians as they celebrate this amazing win. It’s not easy being the first group of graduates in a new program. You end up setting the bar for the next cohort. You also end up having the most eyes on you for your future success," said Eric Vincent of Black Ink.
As Atlantic City continues to invest in its future, programs like the Cyber Guardians at RX5 Envision Center stand as powerful examples of community-led innovation, empowering residents with the tools to lead in a digital economy.
This innovative program marks a significant step toward equipping Atlantic City's citizens with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity industry. The RX5 Envision Center in Atlantic City is the first workforce development program of its kind in the area, offering individuals of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in technology.
"We've learned so many good things about cyber security, construction, electrical work, and it's also fundamental. It all works together...it's important that we all realize that technology is the future of America," said graduate Kai Warren, emphasizing the multidisciplinary nature of the training and its importance for the future.
The graduating class showcased a diverse range of participants — from young adults embarking on their professional journeys to individuals redefining their career paths, with proud families and children in attendance celebrating their accomplishments.
James Whitehead, standing proudly at the podium, addressed the graduates with visible pride, recognizing the commitment and perseverance that brought the group to this point of success.
U.S. HART was joined at the event by Mark Slotnick and Eric Vincent of Black Ink. Their collaboration, alongside other partners, is part of the broader Invest Atlantic City initiative — a multi-sector strategy aimed at revitalizing the city. The initiative includes contributions from stakeholders across small business, government, entertainment, tourism, housing, and job creation, providing a holistic response to Atlantic City’s economic challenges.
"It couldn’t be more fitting for the team to gather together in support of this next generation of cybersecurity technicians as they celebrate this amazing win. It’s not easy being the first group of graduates in a new program. You end up setting the bar for the next cohort. You also end up having the most eyes on you for your future success," said Eric Vincent of Black Ink.
As Atlantic City continues to invest in its future, programs like the Cyber Guardians at RX5 Envision Center stand as powerful examples of community-led innovation, empowering residents with the tools to lead in a digital economy.
Contact
Hazel HauserContact
203-622-6233
Procurementcon.com
203-622-6233
Procurementcon.com
Categories