Right Direction Senior Living Solutions Officially Announces Services Supporting DFW Families Navigating Senior Living
Plano, TX, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After launching earlier this year, Right Direction Senior Living Solutions is proud to formally introduce its services to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. This locally owned senior living referral company provides compassionate, hands-on guidance to families navigating the overwhelming process of finding the right care for their aging loved ones.
Founded in November 2024 by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Ashley Kauffman, Right Direction Senior Living Solutions was created to offer a more personal and informed approach to senior care placement, one built on education, empathy, and trust. With over 20 years of experience in the senior living industry, Jeff Kauffman has served in leadership roles across independent living, assisted living, and memory care, including owning and operating his own memory care community in Dallas. His deep understanding of care settings, paired with a passion for helping families, forms the foundation of Right Direction's mission.
"We started Right Direction to offer something different, something more personal and supportive," said Jeff Kauffman. "Families deserve more than just a list of options. They need a guide, someone who will walk with them, explain their choices, and help them feel confident in the decisions ahead."
Right Direction Senior Living Solutions offers no-cost, personalized referrals to local independent living, assisted living, memory care, and residential care homes, matching each family's medical, emotional, and financial needs with communities that truly fit. The company also works closely with hospitals, rehab centers, elder law attorneys, and advocacy groups to provide a holistic support system during care transitions.
Since its launch, the company has already begun building strong relationships with providers throughout the region—including supporting events focused on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's awareness.
For more information or to schedule a call, visit www.RightDirectionSenior.com.
Media Contact:
Ashley Kauffman, Co-Founder
847-848-5004 | ashley@rightdirectionsenior.com
Alternate Contact:
Jeff Kauffman, Founder
214-668-3758 | jeff@rightdirectionsenior.com
