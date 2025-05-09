GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Club & Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy Pop-Up Market
Boynton Beach, FL, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute (GBDCEI) is proud to announce two revamped programs Young Entrepreneurs Club &Pop-Up Market and the Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy both dynamic programs are designed to showcase and empower the next generation of innovators and leaders. The programs are open to Young Entrepreneurs Club (ages 16-19) and the Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy (ages 9-15), providing a unique curated immersive learning opportunities in life skills, financial literacy, leadership and community engagement.
Both programs embody GBDCEI’s mission to foster economic independence, break cycles of poverty, and cultivate future leaders. Through experiential learning activities such as business plan development, mentorship, and immersive initiatives like the Young Entrepreneurs Pop-Up Market and Kidz-Town (a simulated city run by youth), participants gain invaluable skills that prepare them for sustainable careers, particularly in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fields.
"Immersive curated summer programs ignite curiosity, nurture creativity, and empower students to discover their potential beyond the classroom, turning summer into a season of transformation," said Annette Gray Founder of GBDCEI.
Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy (Ages 9-15):
Designed for middle school students, and equips participants with essential skills in critical reading, mathematics, communication, emotional intelligence, life skills and introduction to entrepreneurship and a variety of career paths. By fostering confidence, leadership, and resilience, the program aims to prevent learning slides and ensure a seamless transition to high school and career-oriented field trips:
Session 1: Kid-preneur Leadership Academy June 16th - June 27th M-F 8 AM- 5:30PM
Session 2: Kid-preneur Leadership Academy July 14th - July 25th M- F 8 AM-5:30 PM
Activities:
KidzTown: Financial literacy, life skills, career exploration
Field Trips
Online Gaming
Social Events
Summer Camps
Engaging Speakers
Young Entrepreneurs Club & Pop up Market (Ages 16-19):
The Young Entrepreneurs Club targets young adults with diverse experiences, The program emphasizes entrepreneurship education, mentorship, hands-on business development, and life skills training. Participants engage in research-driven business concept development, financial planning, and presentations to community judges, while benefiting from exposure to professional speakers, mentorship, and career-oriented internships. The Pop-Up Market is designed to provide real-world experiential learning in entrepreneurship developing the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of tomorrow's leaders. The program is a celebration of youth potential and the transformative power of education, mentorship, and hands-on experience.
Tuesday-Saturday 3PM-7PM- Summer Session Begins June 9, 2025
Activities:
Business plan development
Start and run a business
Make your own money
Internships
Attend networking and business conferences
Business mentors
Run pop-up market
Both programs embody GBDCEI’s mission to foster economic independence, break cycles of poverty, and cultivate future leaders. Through experiential learning activities such as business plan development, mentorship, and immersive initiatives like the Young Entrepreneurs Pop-Up Market and Kidz-Town (a simulated city run by youth), participants gain invaluable skills that prepare them for sustainable careers, particularly in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fields.
"Immersive curated summer programs ignite curiosity, nurture creativity, and empower students to discover their potential beyond the classroom, turning summer into a season of transformation," said Annette Gray Founder of GBDCEI.
Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy (Ages 9-15):
Designed for middle school students, and equips participants with essential skills in critical reading, mathematics, communication, emotional intelligence, life skills and introduction to entrepreneurship and a variety of career paths. By fostering confidence, leadership, and resilience, the program aims to prevent learning slides and ensure a seamless transition to high school and career-oriented field trips:
Session 1: Kid-preneur Leadership Academy June 16th - June 27th M-F 8 AM- 5:30PM
Session 2: Kid-preneur Leadership Academy July 14th - July 25th M- F 8 AM-5:30 PM
Activities:
KidzTown: Financial literacy, life skills, career exploration
Field Trips
Online Gaming
Social Events
Summer Camps
Engaging Speakers
Young Entrepreneurs Club & Pop up Market (Ages 16-19):
The Young Entrepreneurs Club targets young adults with diverse experiences, The program emphasizes entrepreneurship education, mentorship, hands-on business development, and life skills training. Participants engage in research-driven business concept development, financial planning, and presentations to community judges, while benefiting from exposure to professional speakers, mentorship, and career-oriented internships. The Pop-Up Market is designed to provide real-world experiential learning in entrepreneurship developing the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of tomorrow's leaders. The program is a celebration of youth potential and the transformative power of education, mentorship, and hands-on experience.
Tuesday-Saturday 3PM-7PM- Summer Session Begins June 9, 2025
Activities:
Business plan development
Start and run a business
Make your own money
Internships
Attend networking and business conferences
Business mentors
Run pop-up market
Contact
GBDC Entrepreneurship InstituteContact
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
gbdcei.org
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
gbdcei.org
Categories