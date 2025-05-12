ADCG Expands Mission to Address Urgent Business Needs in AI, Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Governance
The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) today announced a bold new direction to meet the rising demand for practical guidance and advocacy at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance. In a time when these issue areas are converging and AI is reshaping every aspect of how businesses operate, ADCG is evolving to ensure business users—not just technologists—are equipped, represented, and empowered.
Washington, DC, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) today announced a bold new direction to meet the rising demand for practical guidance and advocacy at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance. In a time when these issue areas are converging and AI is reshaping every aspect of how businesses operate, ADCG is evolving to ensure business users—not just technologists—are equipped, represented, and empowered.
With a renewed focus on member-driven education, training, and strong business policy engagement, ADCG is helping companies worldwide navigate increasingly complex regulatory landscapes while responsibly leveraging emerging technologies. The organization is actively welcoming new corporate members to collaborate on forward-looking frameworks that reduce compliance risk and amplify the business voice in public policy.
“Since ADCG was founded in 2020, it has focused on cybersecurity and data governance issues, but the timing has never been more critical for businesses to leverage technology for competitiveness and cut tech compliance costs,” notes, Patrick Kennedy, Jr., Founding Partner at Kennedy Sutherland, LLP and a Managing Member of ADCG. “Businesses now need a strong voice representing their interests, and ADCG is excited to announce that Jody Westby will lead ADCG as CEO,” he added. “Jody is a true Washington insider with decades of policy expertise representing industry and thought leadership that has made a difference, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, privacy, and technology governance.”
With the rapid development of AI, ADCG aims to fill an important representative and advocacy role to foster thoughtful and effective use of these technologies.
“AI is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said Jody Westby, CEO of ADCG. “Business users are the frontline decision-makers and must be central to conversations about risk, governance, and opportunity. AI will be the engine of America’s economy, but companies need help understanding how to govern AI risks so they can use it to boost productivity and competitiveness,” she noted. “This will require reasonable regulations, a federal privacy law, and flexibility on cybersecurity instead of mandates. ADCG is here to guide and empower the business community through our training and educational initiatives and advocacy on reasonable tech regulation.”
ADCG’s updated programming includes:
· New training programs focused on AI governance, data risk, and compliance.
· Expanded advocacy efforts for business-friendly AI policy and a unified privacy law.
· Opportunities for corporate members to shape global best practices and legislative priorities.
· A global community of professionals committed to operationalizing AI, cybersecurity, and privacy frameworks that work in the real world.
Organizations seeking to lead responsibly in this new era of AI and data governance are encouraged to explore ADCG membership at multiple tiers—each offering access to exclusive training, thought leadership, and influence at the policymaking level. ADCG focuses on these issues in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
About ADCG
Based in Washington, DC, the Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) is a global advocate for business users navigating the complex intersection of AI, cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance. Through member collaboration, ADCG delivers training, education, and policy advocacy that empowers organizations to responsibly leverage technology, strengthen enterprise governance, and reduce compliance risk. Learn more at ADCG.org.
Media Contact:
Christine Bock
christine@cbpartnerspr.com
With a renewed focus on member-driven education, training, and strong business policy engagement, ADCG is helping companies worldwide navigate increasingly complex regulatory landscapes while responsibly leveraging emerging technologies. The organization is actively welcoming new corporate members to collaborate on forward-looking frameworks that reduce compliance risk and amplify the business voice in public policy.
“Since ADCG was founded in 2020, it has focused on cybersecurity and data governance issues, but the timing has never been more critical for businesses to leverage technology for competitiveness and cut tech compliance costs,” notes, Patrick Kennedy, Jr., Founding Partner at Kennedy Sutherland, LLP and a Managing Member of ADCG. “Businesses now need a strong voice representing their interests, and ADCG is excited to announce that Jody Westby will lead ADCG as CEO,” he added. “Jody is a true Washington insider with decades of policy expertise representing industry and thought leadership that has made a difference, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, privacy, and technology governance.”
With the rapid development of AI, ADCG aims to fill an important representative and advocacy role to foster thoughtful and effective use of these technologies.
“AI is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said Jody Westby, CEO of ADCG. “Business users are the frontline decision-makers and must be central to conversations about risk, governance, and opportunity. AI will be the engine of America’s economy, but companies need help understanding how to govern AI risks so they can use it to boost productivity and competitiveness,” she noted. “This will require reasonable regulations, a federal privacy law, and flexibility on cybersecurity instead of mandates. ADCG is here to guide and empower the business community through our training and educational initiatives and advocacy on reasonable tech regulation.”
ADCG’s updated programming includes:
· New training programs focused on AI governance, data risk, and compliance.
· Expanded advocacy efforts for business-friendly AI policy and a unified privacy law.
· Opportunities for corporate members to shape global best practices and legislative priorities.
· A global community of professionals committed to operationalizing AI, cybersecurity, and privacy frameworks that work in the real world.
Organizations seeking to lead responsibly in this new era of AI and data governance are encouraged to explore ADCG membership at multiple tiers—each offering access to exclusive training, thought leadership, and influence at the policymaking level. ADCG focuses on these issues in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
About ADCG
Based in Washington, DC, the Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) is a global advocate for business users navigating the complex intersection of AI, cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance. Through member collaboration, ADCG delivers training, education, and policy advocacy that empowers organizations to responsibly leverage technology, strengthen enterprise governance, and reduce compliance risk. Learn more at ADCG.org.
Media Contact:
Christine Bock
christine@cbpartnerspr.com
Contact
ADCGContact
Christine Bock
714-206-9800
www.adcg.org
Christine Bock
714-206-9800
www.adcg.org
Categories