ADCG Expands Mission to Address Urgent Business Needs in AI, Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Governance

The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) today announced a bold new direction to meet the rising demand for practical guidance and advocacy at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance. In a time when these issue areas are converging and AI is reshaping every aspect of how businesses operate, ADCG is evolving to ensure business users—not just technologists—are equipped, represented, and empowered.