Bluebird Redevelops the Oldest Self Storage Facility in Canada

Bluebird Self Storage acquired and renovated 826 Johnson Street, Victoria, British Columbia V8W 1N3 which happens to be one the oldest storage facilities in North America and it is now open for business and ready to rent units to commercial businesses and residential tenants alike. The facility is located at 826 Johnson Street which is in the heart of Victoria’s rapidly growing downtown core.