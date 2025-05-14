Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified.
New York, NY, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luxury clean-beauty line revolutionizes Ayurveda with clinically proven, plant-based formulas; now shipping nationwide with dedicated U.S. support.
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare and wellness brand renowned for its holistic philosophy and science-driven results, proudly announces its arrival in the U.S. market. A localized e-commerce site (almorabotanica.com) and a new fulfillment center in New Jersey now give American consumers fast access to the brand’s complete, 99.2% natural-origin collection — each product meticulously crafted to deliver brighter, plumper, visibly healthier skin.
Blending centuries-old Ayurvedic wisdom with modern green biotech, Almora Botanica revolutionizes Ayurveda by refining traditional botanicals into ultra-light, scent-neutral textures that absorb almost instantly. The brand was founded by Ravi Prasad, a pioneer in Ayurvedic medicine and global wellness. As the former President, CEO, and Executive Chairman of Himalaya Herbals International, Prasad led the company’s expansion into over 50 countries during his 25-year tenure.
Central to this innovation is the patented Sapta Complex©, a feather-light blend of seven cold-pressed oils (including amla, moringa, and sesame) that acts as a molecular carrier, driving vitamins, antioxidants, and adaptogens deep into the epidermis. Third-party studies show Sapta Complex-powered formulas boost radiance by 45 % and skin barrier protection by 70% in just six weeks*—all while remaining vegan, cruelty-free, COSMOS-certified, and free from synthetic fragrance.
*Data on file; 35 participants, ages 30-55.
“Ayurveda has been my passion and life’s devotion,” says Ravi Prasad, Almora Botanica founder and veteran Ayurvedic practitioner. “With Almora Botanica I set out to craft some of the purest, most effective skincare — uniting time-honored botanicals with contemporary science. We’re thrilled to bring this vision to the United States and invite Americans to experience clean, clinically proven solutions that nourish both skin and spirit.”
Holistic Performance, Proven by Science
Each Almora Botanica formula delivers targeted benefits: the Fine Lines Serum combines Sapta Complex© with centella asiatica to smooth expression lines; Radiance Day Face Oil leverages carrot root extract and sunflower oil for immediate glow; Nourishing Night Face Oil restores lipid balance with borage and sesame seed oil; while the Hydrating & Resilience Face Lotion strengthens the skin barrier with sunflower oil and red algae extract.
Availability & Assets
Almora Botanica products are available now at almorabotanica.com and will roll out to select U.S. specialty retailers later this year. High-resolution images, ingredient white papers, and video assets can be downloaded from the press kit (available upon request)
About Almora Botanica
Founded in 2019 by Ayurvedic expert Ravi Prasad, Almora Botanica is a luxury skincare and wellness brand that unites the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science. Each formulation is validated by clinical testing and features potent adaptogenic botanicals, delivering high-performance results for a balanced, naturally radiant complexion. Sustainably produced, 100% vegan, and guided by green chemistry principles, Almora Botanica is committed to empowering holistic wellbeing— inside and out. The brand sells at select retailers such as Harrods, John Bell & Croyden, Faces and Isetan, with an eye on US specialty retail expansion.
Contact
Almora BotanicaContact
Christophe Beguel
917-273-0823
almorabotanica.com
