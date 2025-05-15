Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire

A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience.