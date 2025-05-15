Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire
Rochester, NY, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art
Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition.
Available for shipping: May 19, 2025 | ISBN: 978-0-9649390-6-6 | Price: $34.95
About The Book
Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. Poetry on Canvas is an immersive journey through time, memory, and artistic evolution.
About The Author
Michel (Mike) Frantz Molaire was born under the sun, inches from the ocean, in the coastal Haitian city of St. Marc. His journey into photography began at 14, and by 17, he was already running a portraiture business.
In 1971, Mike moved to Brooklyn, NY, where his dedication to photography led him to invest in a darkroom, mastering the craft while studying chemistry at New York Technical College. His entrepreneurial spirit flourished as he built a successful wedding and portrait photography business.
Upon graduating, Mike was recruited by Eastman Kodak, where he embarked on a distinguished career, traveling extensively across the U.S. and internationally —always capturing the beauty of the places he visited. Over time, he amassed a vast collection of landscape photography, preserving moments through his artistic lens.
Mike describes himself as a photo-artist, not a photojournalist. His work doesn’t inform or report — it evokes, stimulates, and provokes emotions. His poetry and photography are designed to stir the senses and awaken the imagination.
Beyond his artistic pursuits, Mike has had an illustrious scientific career:
67 U.S. Patents and over 50 scientific publications
Senior Research Associate Chemist/Project Manager at Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories (36 years)
CEO & Founder of Molecular Glasses, Inc. (9 years), pioneering novel organic semiconductor materials for OLED displays
CEO of EarlyDetek Inc., focused on early disease detection technologies
Principal & Founder of Molaire Consulting LLC (14 years)
Other Works By The Author
Mike is also the author and publisher of:
African American Who’s Who Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area (1998)
Shadow of Dreams (Poetry, 1995)
Plus Pres (Nearer) (Poetry, 1968)
La Vie des Oiseaux Morts (The Life of the Dead Birds) (Poetry, 1965)
Order Now: Michel Frantz Molaire-Poetry on Canvas-Poetry Written Over Six Decades of my Life
Press & Media Iquiries
For review copies, interview requests, or press coverage, please contact:
Mike Molaire-585-317-1383-Mike@mikemolairefineart.com
