Provident Data Centers Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
Austin, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Provident Data Centers, a private real estate and investment firm managing over 50 data facilities and +6 GW of planned and committed capacity nationwide, as a Founding Member at the Corporate Board Level.
“Provident is leading the way in developing the data centers our always-advancing society need, and nuclear energy offers a reliable, safe, carbon-free power source to meet the industry’s energy demands,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “We can expect the data center and nuclear energy industries to continue working together as our state, nation and world demands more of both.”
“Provident Data Centers was founded in Texas, built in Texas, and is proud to help power Texas into its next chapter. As the first and currently only data center developer to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance’s governing board, we fully support Governor Abbott’s vision for Texas to lead the nation in AI and energy reliability. We believe safe, firm, carbon-free nuclear energy is foundational to achieving these goals,” said Jack Backes, Principal Strategist for Provident Data Centers.
“We’re hopeful the Texas Senate will pass House Bill 14 to establish a state nuclear office and unlock vital funding for the first wave of nuclear construction and supply chain development in decades. Visionary leadership backed by intelligent, long-term investment is exactly what this moment demands. With 40 years of development experience in Texas, Provident is investing in next-generation energy ecosystems —including organizations like the Texas Nuclear Alliance — that strengthen grid stability, support statewide data center infrastructure, and help power Texas’ industrial growth,” Backes continued.
About Provident Data Centers
Provident Data Centers, headquartered in Dallas, TX is a community-driven data center developer dedicated to building “win-win” partnerships with clients and communities. As a division of Provident, a privately held leading real estate and investment firm, Provident Data Centers brings over three decades of real estate development experience to create cutting-edge data centers for enterprise, hyperscale, and telecom clients. This expertise currently spans six states, with over 50 buildings delivering more than +6 GW of planned and committed power. Provident Data Centers streamlines the development process by managing site selection, land acquisition, design and construction, and infrastructure build-out. This comprehensive approach ensures smooth project execution, minimizes risks, and delivers positive outcomes for all stakeholders. With vast industry knowledge, Provident Data Centers brings a transparent approach and continues to focus on innovative, efficient, and scalable solutions for an evolving digital landscape. To learn more, visit www.providentdatacenters.net and follow on LinkedIn.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
