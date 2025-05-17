Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space.
Aventura, FL, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lifeline BioTechnologies, Inc., a publicly traded company (OTC: LLBO), today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire GlobalOdds Holdings Pty. Limited, a leading B2B online wagering technology company headquartered in Australia.
GlobalOdds is a software developer that has created a wagering platform operating under an Anjouan Gaming License, with a comprehensive suite of advanced gaming solutions for the international market. The company has developed proprietary technology and infrastructure spanning multiple gaming verticals, including sports wagering technologies, casino game integration systems, advanced customer relationship management tools, horse racing platforms, artificial intelligence-driven personalization engines, and secure payment processing frameworks. This integrated ecosystem delivers seamless gaming experiences through both business-to-business partnerships and white-label solutions, enabling operators across Europe and Asia to deploy sophisticated gaming platforms under their own brands. The company’s technological innovation focuses on enhancing player engagement, optimizing retention metrics, and maximizing operator revenue through data-driven personalization and robust back-office systems.
This acquisition is LLBO’s initial entry into software development for the global gaming sector and supports its transformation into a diversified online software development platform.
“The LOI with GlobalOdds marks a major milestone in our strategic roadmap,” said Greg Klok, CEO of LLBO. “GlobalOdds has built a world-class technology stack and has strong market traction in key regions. This acquisition positions LLBO to capitalize on the growth in the global online wagering industry, projected by Horizon Research[1] to reach over $153 billion by 2030.”
Highlights of the Transaction:
GlobalOdds powers numerous enterprise-level gaming operations across multiple markets through its industry-leading platform technology, serving a diverse portfolio of B2B clients via SaaS and revenue-sharing partnerships.
The acquisition includes proprietary technology, established customer base, and strategic expansion plans into Australia and beyond.
The LOI outlines the framework for the proposed acquisition, which remains subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.
Following the successful completion of this transaction LLBO intends to divest its current biotechnology business.
About Lifeline BioTechnologies, Inc. (LLBO)
LLBO is a publicly traded company focused on strategic acquisitions in high-growth digital sectors. With a renewed vision to drive innovation and shareholder value, LLBO is targeting transformative opportunities across gaming, fintech, and entertainment.
About GlobalOdds Holdings Limited
GlobalOdds is a premium provider of AI-driven gaming solutions operating in regulated international markets. With operations in Asia and Europe, GlobalOdds offers a fully integrated gaming ecosystem tailored to the evolving needs of modern gaming operators and their players.
Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that the above press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and may include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "assume," and "predict." Actual results may differ materially, and we assume no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. It is important to consider potential risks and uncertainties when evaluating these forward-looking statements. Please be aware that they are not guarantees of future performance.
[1] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/online-gambling-market-size/global
GlobalOdds is a software developer that has created a wagering platform operating under an Anjouan Gaming License, with a comprehensive suite of advanced gaming solutions for the international market. The company has developed proprietary technology and infrastructure spanning multiple gaming verticals, including sports wagering technologies, casino game integration systems, advanced customer relationship management tools, horse racing platforms, artificial intelligence-driven personalization engines, and secure payment processing frameworks. This integrated ecosystem delivers seamless gaming experiences through both business-to-business partnerships and white-label solutions, enabling operators across Europe and Asia to deploy sophisticated gaming platforms under their own brands. The company’s technological innovation focuses on enhancing player engagement, optimizing retention metrics, and maximizing operator revenue through data-driven personalization and robust back-office systems.
This acquisition is LLBO’s initial entry into software development for the global gaming sector and supports its transformation into a diversified online software development platform.
“The LOI with GlobalOdds marks a major milestone in our strategic roadmap,” said Greg Klok, CEO of LLBO. “GlobalOdds has built a world-class technology stack and has strong market traction in key regions. This acquisition positions LLBO to capitalize on the growth in the global online wagering industry, projected by Horizon Research[1] to reach over $153 billion by 2030.”
Highlights of the Transaction:
GlobalOdds powers numerous enterprise-level gaming operations across multiple markets through its industry-leading platform technology, serving a diverse portfolio of B2B clients via SaaS and revenue-sharing partnerships.
The acquisition includes proprietary technology, established customer base, and strategic expansion plans into Australia and beyond.
The LOI outlines the framework for the proposed acquisition, which remains subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.
Following the successful completion of this transaction LLBO intends to divest its current biotechnology business.
About Lifeline BioTechnologies, Inc. (LLBO)
LLBO is a publicly traded company focused on strategic acquisitions in high-growth digital sectors. With a renewed vision to drive innovation and shareholder value, LLBO is targeting transformative opportunities across gaming, fintech, and entertainment.
About GlobalOdds Holdings Limited
GlobalOdds is a premium provider of AI-driven gaming solutions operating in regulated international markets. With operations in Asia and Europe, GlobalOdds offers a fully integrated gaming ecosystem tailored to the evolving needs of modern gaming operators and their players.
Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that the above press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and may include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "assume," and "predict." Actual results may differ materially, and we assume no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. It is important to consider potential risks and uncertainties when evaluating these forward-looking statements. Please be aware that they are not guarantees of future performance.
[1] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/online-gambling-market-size/global
Contact
Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.Contact
Gregory Klok
786-590-5203
llboinc.com
Gregory Klok
786-590-5203
llboinc.com
Categories