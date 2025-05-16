Port of Victoria Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes the Port of Victoria, a Texas-based, shallow-draft inland port boasting multimodal transportation options, as TNA’s first member at the “Nonprofit and Local Government” membership level.
“The Port of Victoria is rapidly emerging as a hub for energy innovation, embracing emerging industries and attracting global partners and significant investment to Texas,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Port of Victoria as our first Local Government member, and their recognition of nuclear’s potential to transform Texas’ energy and economic landscape.”
“The Port of Victoria is proud to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance and be part of the process to position Texas not only as a leader in the future of nuclear power, but as a global pioneer in clean, reliable energy solutions. The Texas Nuclear Alliance and its work is a clear signal that Texas is prepared to lead the world in next-generation nuclear innovation.” said Sean Stibich its Executive Director.
TNA has recently expanded its membership offerings to include a Nonprofit and Local Government Membership level in recognition of the vital role local governments, ports, economic development organizations, and other local nonprofit entities play in supporting the siting, development, investment, and planning that will help ensure the long-term success of nuclear energy projects. TNA also recognizes the support for making Texas the epicenter of the nuclear energy renaissance that local and nonprofit entities across the state share, with the knowledge that nuclear energy will be a critical driver of grid reliability, energy security, and high-wage job creation in communities across Texas. To learn more about membership in the Texas Nuclear Alliance, visit https://texasnuclearalliance.org/join-the-texas-nuclear-alliance/.
About Port of Victoria
The Port of Victoria (POV) is a gateway to domestic and international markets. Strategically located on the mid-coast of Texas within a two-hour drive of Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, businesses can reach fifteen million Texas consumers within a half a day’s drive. In addition, U.S. and international markets are accessible from the Victoria Barge Canal’s connection to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway system. Handling liquid, dry bulk, and general cargo, the port supports key industries like energy, chemicals, construction, and agribusiness, all benefiting from its multi-modal transport access. To learn more, visit www.portofvictoria.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
