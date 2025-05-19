Wyland to Paint Live Mural in Wrightsville Beach for Launch of Newest Vodka
World renowned ocean muralist Wyland will visit Wrightsville Beach this month to launch the newest vodka in the Equalise series. The artist will do a live painting and bottle signing at a local ABC store and take photos with fans.
Wrightsville Beach, NC, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ocean muralist Wyland will visit Wrightsville Beach this month to launch the newest vodka in the Equalise series. The artist will do a live painting and bottle signing at a local ABC store and take photos with fans.
In 2024 Wyland launched Wyland’s Vanilla Vodka under the label “Equalise,” a partnership with Blue Shark Vodka and Wyland. The series utilizes Wyland’s artistry and design, combined with Blue Shark Vodka and only the highest quality ingredients to make naturally flavored vodkas. Wyland’s Lemon Vodka will launch May 31, made through a micro-infusion process combining Blue Shark Vodka with Sicilian lemon rinds. There are no artificial ingredients or flavorings.
The label for this limited-edition spirit includes an oil-on-canvas original lemon shark by Wyland. Wyland has plans for five consecutive years of labels, each featuring a new species to highlight. All proceeds will go to The Wyland Foundation, which works to promote ocean conservation. Look for announcements on additional flavored vodkas in the future, with vanilla vodka returning each holiday season and lemon vodka appearing for a limited time each May.
Wyland live mural painting and bottle signing
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. live mural painting; 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. bottle signing
Saturday, May 31
Wrightsville Beach ABC Store (6990 Wrightsville Ave.)
About the Wyland Foundation
World famous artist Wyland was inspired early in his career to educate the broader public on the importance of preserving the oceans and wildlife. His foundation inspires people everywhere to discover the importance of healthy oceans through public art programs, classroom science education and live events. His programs like the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge, Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience, National Art Challenge and countless community events are leading the way to inspire millions of people to become more solution-oriented stewards of marine resources.
