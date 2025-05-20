Agustina Palma Participates in the 78th Cannes Film Festival Highlighting Her International Acting Career

Argentine actress Agustina Palma attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of her ongoing work in international cinema. Based in Los Angeles, she continues to build a global acting career across Europe and Latin America. Her recent appearance in the Dutch-Belgian series Máxima and her upcoming film project reflect her growing visibility in cross-border productions.