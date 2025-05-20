Agustina Palma Participates in the 78th Cannes Film Festival Highlighting Her International Acting Career
Argentine actress Agustina Palma attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of her ongoing work in international cinema. Based in Los Angeles, she continues to build a global acting career across Europe and Latin America. Her recent appearance in the Dutch-Belgian series Máxima and her upcoming film project reflect her growing visibility in cross-border productions.
Argentine actress Agustina Palma attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic events, where she walked the red carpet as part of her ongoing engagement with international film and arts institutions. Her appearance drew attention from attending media outlets, who described her white evening gown as “refined and sculptural,” noting how it “reflected a growing maturity and confidence in her public image.”
Palma, who is currently based in Los Angeles, has built a versatile acting career spanning Latin America and Europe. She became known for her starring roles in Disney Channel’s Once and Bia, which aired across Latin America and Europe, earning her a loyal fanbase and industry recognition. Since then, she has expanded her body of work through collaborations with production companies in Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
Most recently, Agustina appeared in the international television drama Máxima, a Dutch-Belgian co-production released on Videoland, which portrays the life of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. Palma plays a central supporting role in the narrative, navigating the challenges of performing in multilingual environments with emotional depth and credibility.
Her participation at Cannes coincides with the development of her upcoming independent film project, which will be shot between Miami and Madrid, and is expected to premiere in 2026. The project marks her transition into more complex dramatic roles and positions her not only as an actress, but also as a creative producer involved in script development and character construction.
“Being part of the 78th Cannes Film Festival is a milestone in my journey as an artist,” said Palma. “It’s an opportunity to connect with global storytellers and audiences, and to represent Latin American voices in spaces where we are still growing in visibility.”
The Cannes Film Festival, founded in 1946, continues to be a platform where cinema and culture intersect. Its red carpet and official selections are watched by international press and industry professionals alike. For emerging global talents such as Agustina Palma, participation in Cannes not only opens networking doors, but reaffirms their positioning within the broader international film landscape.
