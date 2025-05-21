New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now.
Kansas City, MO, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In his 5th Album in just under 3 years, and his 1st as a standalone, unlike the trickled out release of the 4 Concept Album Series entitled The Blue-Collar Diaries, Justin John Scheck tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy. The Single, “In Real Time,” is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S.
The album, which is entitled “Fascist Addict,” is a continuation of the love letter JJS is "writing" to the working class; and it is a spiritual look at today's America.
“In Real Time” is a song the artist accompanies with the reminder of the famous Woody Guthrie quote, “It’s a Folk Singers job to comfort disturbed people, and to disturb comfortable people.”
