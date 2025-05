New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens

Kansas City, MO, May 21, 2025 --( PR.com )-- In his 5th Album in just under 3 years, and his 1st as a standalone, unlike the trickled out release of the 4 Concept Album Series entitled The Blue-Collar Diaries, Justin John Scheck tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy. The Single, “In Real Time,” is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S.The album, which is entitled “Fascist Addict,” is a continuation of the love letter JJS is "writing" to the working class; and it is a spiritual look at today's America.“In Real Time” is a song the artist accompanies with the reminder of the famous Woody Guthrie quote, “It’s a Folk Singers job to comfort disturbed people, and to disturb comfortable people.”