New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens

Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now.