Taraji P. Henson Joins Wine & Culture Fest 2025 for a Fireside Chat with Festival Founder Tahiirah Habibi
Academy Award-Nominated Actress, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author, and Entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson Joins Wine & Culture Fest 2025 for Exclusive Fireside Chat with Founder Tahiirah Habibi in Washington, D.C. July 17–20, 2025.
Washington, DC, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- May 20, 2025 Wine & Culture Fest (WCF), the country’s leading celebration of Black wine culture, is proud to announce a powerful addition to its 2025 lineup: Academy Award-nominated actor, #1 New York Times Best-Selling author, and entrepreneur, Taraji P Henson. The cultural icon will take the stage for an intimate Fireside Chat with festival founder and award-winning sommelier Tahiirah Habibi.
The Fireside Chat, scheduled for Saturday, July 19, will explore Taraji’s evolution as a creative force, her partnership with Seven Daughters Wines, and the role of wine in her entrepreneurial journey and lifestyle. It’s a rare opportunity to hear from one of today’s most influential voices on self-expression, legacy, and representation.
This year’s festival theme, “Pour di Riddims,” turns up the volume on the cultural heartbeat of the African Diaspora — merging sound, flavor, and spirit. Guests can expect everything from wine masterclasses and vibrant tastings to music-fueled panels, culinary exploration, and joyful community.
Taraji’s appearance reflects the power of aligned collaboration. As the Strategic Advisor and Creative Collaborator for Seven Daughters Wines, she’s lending her voice to a more inclusive wine space. Her partnership with Terlato Wine Group focuses on amplifying the Moscato, a bright, fruit-forward wine that embodies ease, connection, and celebration. The brand joins WCF 2025 as a Signature Partner, headlining the VIP Sweet Lounge.
“Wine & Culture Fest is where culture and excellence meet on our terms,” said Tahiirah Habibi. “Taraji represents the power of showing up fully in every space. Her voice and vision are exactly what this community deserves to hear and feel.”
2025 Festival Highlights:
The R.I.C.E. Festival (Roots, Innovation, Culture, Elevation) with culinary moments in partnership with Moruga Hill Rice, spotlighting rising and celebrated Black chefs
“Tannin & Tariffs” Business Panel featuring Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett and industry trailblazers
Masterclasses by Jackson Family Wines, James Beard Nominee Andra “AJ” Johnson and Black Women in Food
Pour di Riddims-themed Grand Tastings with Black and brown-owned wine and spirits brands featuring Afro & Caribbean beats and DJ’S
VIP Sweet Lounge curated with Seven Daughters Wines and elevated dessert pairings by celebrity pastry chef, Kareem Queenman
Blind Tasting Challenge and cultural bites rooted in Diasporic expression by Chef Chaz Brown
Tickets & Info:
Tickets go on sale now at https://www.wineandculturefest.com/tickets.
Packages range from General Admission to VIP All-Access passes.
About Wine & Culture Fest
Founded by Tahiirah Habibi of The Hue Society, Wine & Culture Fest is the most inclusive wine festival in the country, created to amplify Black and brown voices in wine, spirits, food, and culture. The three-day experience blends education, tastings, networking, and celebration — all through the lens of cultural excellence and community.
About Seven Daughters
Seven Daughters, launched in 2006 by Terlato Wine Group, featuring a delicious Moscato made from 100% Moscato grapes sourced by family farms from the Veneto region in northern Italy. It is a delightful, refreshing wine to drink chilled by itself, or mixed to create a myriad of delicious cocktails. Seven Daughters Moscato is the #1 selling Moscato in the US in on-premise establishments, according to Somm.ai, the world’s largest database of wine and spirit lists.
In 2024, Terlato Wine Group welcomed Academy Award-nominated actor, #1 New York Times Best-Selling author, producer, and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson to the family as a strategic advisor and creative collaborator. Seven Daughters and Taraji P. Henson share the philosophy that we deserve to “Celebrate it All,” “Never Settle,” and that there is “Strength in Numbers.” Learn more at sevendaughters.com.
