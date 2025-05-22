Phytobiosomes by Costas Picadas
Henri Dunant Hospital proudly presents Costas Picadas: Phytobiosomes, a unique exhibition of prints and digital installations that opened on Monday, May 19, 2025, and runs through Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The internationally recognized New York-based art historian Dr. Thalia Vrachopoulos curated the exhibition.
Athens, Greece, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Through his visual vocabulary, Costas Picadas brings us closer to health, for a better world with greater hope. His Phytobiosomes series of special inspiration and original execution harmoniously connects nature, humanity and science to encourage self-healing. Picadas’ magical world infuses medical science with humanism, transforming the hospital spaces into positive environments that heal the viewer. Picadas, series entitled Organs of the body – Lungs, Heart or Brain demonstrates the healing methods of nature itself as seen in his depictions of human organs with emergent plant forms that allude to pharmacological herbs. Even through organ decomposition, new plants emerge, whose therapeutic and medicinal value has been known since antiquity. This natural recycling process, is represented by Picadas through a combination of disembodied organs and plants. In a way, Picadas proposes his own artistic translation regarding the healing process of nature.
As a space, the Dunant Hospital is particularly suitable for Costas Picadas’ anatomical and therapeutic works. Just as hospitals are the quintessential environment of medical treatment, Picadas’ artworks “heal” the human soul. The hospital is the appropriate place where science, art and medicine meet with nature, the protagonist through the eyes of the artist.
Artist Short Biography:
Costas Picadas was born in Ioannina. He studied Fine Arts at the École des Beaux-Arts and History of Art at the Louvre School in Paris. He has participated in more than 90 exhibitions internationally. Since 1994 he has lived and worked in New York, seeking to unite art with science. He has specialized in photography and video-art, focusing his interest more on bridging the relationship between Science and Art, particularly Science that concerns the human body and its vital biological functions, such as the cardiorespiratory, cytological and immune systems. According to Costas Picadas, “We live in an era in which many people have distanced themselves from the natural environment and its beneficial properties that once helped regulate our nervous system. However, as soon we reconnect with nature, the symbiosis we develop with it returns to our memory and operates automatically.”
Curator Short Biography:
Thalia Vrachopoulos holds a doctorate in the Philosophy of Art History from the City
University of New York Graduate School. She has curated over one hundred national and international exhibitions accompanied by scholarly catalogues. Dr. Vrachopoulos is a full time professor of the visual arts at John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York. She has written scholarly essays and reviews for NYArts Magazine, Visual Culture AD, Part, +-0 , Public Art, Art in Culture, Art in Asia and Sculpture and has been included in many international panels. Dr. Vrachopoulos’ contributions have been recorded and have become a permanent part of the Yale library collection of Accomplished Women in the Arts.
Part of the proceeds from the sales of the works will be allocated to “FLOGA Association of Parents of Children with Neoplastic Diseases” to support its important work.
