Motorcycle Missions Selected as Beneficiary of Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™
Austin, TX, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Motorcycle Missions is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of only ten nonprofit organizations nationwide to benefit from Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™: Ride for Heroes—a nationwide campaign that turns motorcycle miles into meaningful support for military, veteran, and first responder communities.
Running March 28 through October 31, 2025, the Let’s Ride Challenge™ encourages Harley-Davidson owners to log miles in support of their chosen nonprofit. Harley-Davidson will donate up to $1 million across the selected organizations, based on rider participation.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Harley-Davidson for our mission to help veterans and first responders find hope and healing through motorcycle therapy,” said Krystal Hess, founder of Motorcycle Missions. “This partnership gives riders a powerful way to turn their passion into purpose—and directly support the programs we offer to those who’ve served.”
Motorcycle Missions provides motorcycle-building workshops, vocational training, and a supportive community for veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD and other life challenges. The organization was founded to create an environment where camaraderie, creativity, and two wheels can change lives.
How to Participate:
Riders who own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle can take part by registering at their local Harley-Davidson dealer. During registration, participants must select “Motorcycle Missions” as their nonprofit of choice. From there, every mile ridden contributes toward Harley-Davidson’s $1 million donation goal—while also unlocking rewards and a chance to win one of five brand-new 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
If the rider is a H.O.G.® or Passenger Member, their miles will also count toward the H.O.G. Ride 365™ Mileage Challenge, with added bonuses and opportunities to win.
“Whether you're riding solo or with your crew, this challenge is a chance to ride with meaning,” added Hess. “Every mile makes a difference.”
For more information or to register for the challenge, visit www.h-dletsride.com.
About Motorcycle Missions
Motorcycle Missions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to helping veterans and first responders find hope and healing through motorcycle therapy, vocational education, and community. Through hands-on bike builds, welding classes, and peer mentorship, the organization fosters connection and recovery—one mile at a time.
Contact
Krystal Hess
512-589-5468
www.motorcyclemissions.org
