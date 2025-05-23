From Pet Waste Bags to Green Tech: beyondGREEN Evolves into a Full-Spectrum Sustainable Solutions Company
beyondGREEN Biotech, Inc. is a U.S.-based compostable product manufacturer evolving into a green tech innovator, offering full-service solutions from custom design to delivery for sustainable brands of all sizes.
Santa Ana, CA, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What began as a niche eco-friendly pet waste bag brand called bioDOGradable Bags has since evolved into one of the most versatile and visionary players in the U.S. sustainability space. Now operating as beyondGREEN, the company has grown from producing compostable dog waste bags to becoming a full-service contract manufacturer of certified compostable products, and soon — a green tech innovator.
beyondGREEN’s journey began with a simple mission: reduce traditional plastic waste and offer truly sustainable alternatives. With that in mind, the company established U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in California and Texas, rebranded under the name “beyondGREEN,” and expanded its product line to include certified compostable single-use products like pet waste bags, retail & produce bags, straws, cutlery, paper cups, and much more.
Today, beyondGREEN supports brands of all sizes — from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies — offering end-to-end services that include:
Custom product design
U.S.-based production
Warehousing and fulfillment (dropship to FTL)
Certified compostable materials compliant with ASTM D6400 & EN13432
“We don't just make compostable products — we built a company that solves the entire sustainability puzzle. beyondGREEN is not just a manufacturer. We’re a platform for innovation, a partner for brands, and now, a force in green technology. We believe the future of sustainability must be convenient, scalable, and intelligent — and we’re building it,” says Rudy Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at beyondGREEN biotech, Inc.
Beyond Compostables: A Leap into Green Technology
beyondGREEN isn’t stopping at products. The company is now preparing to enter the green technology space, working on hardware and software solutions that will support the full lifecycle of compostable products — from point of use to end-of-life processing.
This next phase will position beyondGREEN not only as a sustainable brand and contract manufacturer, but also as a green tech pioneer dedicated to closing the loop between eco-conscious products and responsible disposal.
Your Brand. Made Better. Made Compostable.
Whether you’re looking for branded compostable packaging or seeking a strategic partner to manufacture eco-friendly products at scale, beyondGREEN is ready to help.
To learn more or request a free quote, contact info@byndgrn.com.
Explore the future of sustainability at www.byndgrn.com.
About beyondGREEN Biotech, Inc.
Headquartered in the United States, beyondGREEN Biotech, Inc. is a sustainable solutions company offering compostable product manufacturing, contract fulfillment, and soon, green technology innovations. With in-house manufacturing capabilities and a commitment to planet-first innovation, beyondGREEN serves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking scalable, certified, and forward-thinking eco-solutions.
Rudy Patel
800-983-7221
www.byndgrn.com
