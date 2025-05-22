Corner Office Consultants Named to 2025 SIA List of Top Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms
Corner Office Consultants, a women-owned recruiting firm specializing exclusively in Workday talent, has been named to the 2025 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This annual list recognizes top staffing and workforce solutions firms across the U.S. and Canada that are women-, minority-, LGBTQ-, veteran-, and disability-owned.
St Petersburg, FL, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This marks the second consecutive year that Corner Office Consultants has received this national recognition. Notably, it remains the only firm on the 2025 list focused solely on Workday professionals.
“We’re honored to be included on SIA’s 2025 list and proud of what that recognition represents,” said Carla Corley, Managing Partner at Corner Office Consultants. “We may not be a Workday partner, but we’ve earned our place in the ecosystem by delivering results, building trust, and helping companies hire better without the noise.”
A Proven, Workday-Exclusive Alternative
Corner Office Consultants is not aligned to any one implementation partner or platform vendor. Instead, the firm is independently recognized for its deep specialization in Workday recruiting, contractor vetting, and post-go-live workforce planning.
With a 96% retention rate on direct hire placements for 4.2 years, the firm supports clients across the U.S. and Canada from enterprise organizations to small and mid-sized Workday customers navigating new team structures after go-live.
Their focus extends beyond job placement. Through resources like the Workday Compensation & Market Guide, curated sourcing sprints, and upcoming career visibility tools, Corner Office Consultants is redefining what it means to be a recruiting partner in the Workday space.
A Recognition That Reflects Real Impact
Unlike transactional staffing vendors, Corner Office Consultants is built on long-term alignment with clients, contractors, and hiring teams alike.
“This isn’t just about staffing,” added Corley. “It’s about someone’s Workday career, their goals, and their life. We don’t take that lightly. And we’re proud to be building something that reflects that every day.”
About Corner Office Consultants
Corner Office Consultants is a women-owned recruiting firm dedicated exclusively to the Workday ecosystem. With over 20 years of industry experience, the firm delivers high-retention hiring solutions, contractor support, and strategic guidance to organizations across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.cornerofficeconsultants.com.
“We’re honored to be included on SIA’s 2025 list and proud of what that recognition represents,” said Carla Corley, Managing Partner at Corner Office Consultants. “We may not be a Workday partner, but we’ve earned our place in the ecosystem by delivering results, building trust, and helping companies hire better without the noise.”
A Proven, Workday-Exclusive Alternative
Corner Office Consultants is not aligned to any one implementation partner or platform vendor. Instead, the firm is independently recognized for its deep specialization in Workday recruiting, contractor vetting, and post-go-live workforce planning.
With a 96% retention rate on direct hire placements for 4.2 years, the firm supports clients across the U.S. and Canada from enterprise organizations to small and mid-sized Workday customers navigating new team structures after go-live.
Their focus extends beyond job placement. Through resources like the Workday Compensation & Market Guide, curated sourcing sprints, and upcoming career visibility tools, Corner Office Consultants is redefining what it means to be a recruiting partner in the Workday space.
A Recognition That Reflects Real Impact
Unlike transactional staffing vendors, Corner Office Consultants is built on long-term alignment with clients, contractors, and hiring teams alike.
“This isn’t just about staffing,” added Corley. “It’s about someone’s Workday career, their goals, and their life. We don’t take that lightly. And we’re proud to be building something that reflects that every day.”
About Corner Office Consultants
Corner Office Consultants is a women-owned recruiting firm dedicated exclusively to the Workday ecosystem. With over 20 years of industry experience, the firm delivers high-retention hiring solutions, contractor support, and strategic guidance to organizations across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.cornerofficeconsultants.com.
Contact
Corner Office Consultants, Inc.Contact
Carla Corley
(727) 873-0566
cornerofficeconsultants.com
Carla Corley
(727) 873-0566
cornerofficeconsultants.com
Categories