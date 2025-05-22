Corner Office Consultants Named to 2025 SIA List of Top Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms

Corner Office Consultants, a women-owned recruiting firm specializing exclusively in Workday talent, has been named to the 2025 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This annual list recognizes top staffing and workforce solutions firms across the U.S. and Canada that are women-, minority-, LGBTQ-, veteran-, and disability-owned.