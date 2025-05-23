International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement.
New York, NY, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For more than 50 years, the International Photographic Council (IPC) has been celebrating outstanding photographers and educators that have shaped the future of visual storytelling. Based on the organization’s mission of Peace Through Photography, The Universal Language, 14 professional photographers were presented with the IPC Medal of Honor for their work at this year’s May luncheon in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations. Four students were also named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship.
Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations opened the ceremony by welcoming IPC back and acknowledging the professional photographers in attendance, “It is no exaggeration to say that your work is more important than ever.”
Renowned photographer and National Geographic Explorer Stephen Wilkes delivered the keynote address, sharing insights from his storied career and celebrating the power of photography as a universal language. Wilkes is known for his Day to Night series and museum-exhibited work.
“IPC is proud to honor these exceptional photographers whose work not only captures moments but also inspires dialogue, reflection, and change, says Andy Marcus, President of IPC. “At this year’s luncheon, we celebrated the power of visual storytelling to transcend borders and connect humanity.”
Honorees for the 2025 IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon include:
· Kurt Nowak, IPC Hall of Fame Award: Founder of Colenta Labortechnik and a trailblazer in imaging technology, Nowak’s six-decade career has shaped the evolution of imaging systems worldwide. He is an accomplished inventor in imaging technology known for his innovation and dedication to the industry. Nowak was unable to attend. His son Alexander Nowak accepted the prestigious award on his behalf.
· Jerry Grossman, IPC Service Award: Co-Owner and Editor-in-Chief of Digital Imaging Reporter, he was honored for his four decades of commitment to the growth and innovation of the photo industry.
· Alicia Hansen, IPC Photographic Educator Achievement Award: Founder and CEO of NYC Salt, Hansen was honored for her work to empower high school students through visual arts education and college readiness programs.
· Yolanda Hoskey, Photographic "Rising Star" Achievement Award: A Brooklyn-based artist focused on celebrating Black identity through storytelling and portraiture.
· Lanna Apisukh, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by FUJIFILM, Apisukh is a portrait and documentary photographer from NYC whose work explores identity, gender, and belonging. Apisukh was honored for her ability to bring a unique lens to storytelling.
· David Bergman, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by Canon, Bergman is a Canon Explorer of Light, and a seasoned photojournalist covering music, sports, and politics. He was honored for his 35-year career photographing U.S. presidents, world leaders, 15 Super Bowls, and multiple Olympics.
· David Burnett, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP), Burnett is the Co-Founder of Contact Press Images and a legendary photojournalist. He is a Sony Artisan and was honored for a lifetime of powerful storytelling across global events and historical moments.
· Jean Fruth, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by Sony, Fruth is the Co-founder of Grassroots Baseball and known for her powerful imagery and books highlighting global baseball culture. She is a Sony Artisan and was honored for her work as a filmmaker and photographer dedicated to using visual storytelling to drive social change.
· John Gress, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by the Professional Photographers of America (PPA), Gress is known for his mastery of lighting, Gress blends fashion, portraiture, and commercial work with editorial precision. He was honored for his 20+ year career photographing global brands like Nike and Microsoft.
· Lara Jade, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI), Jade is a fashion and portrait photographer celebrated for her elegant, emotive imagery. Inspired by self-expression and female strength, she is a Canon Explorer of Light. She was honored for her leadership in fashion editorial photography and working with top global brands.
· Tasos Katopodis, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by Tiffen, Katopodis is recognized for blending journalism with innovation. Katopodis was honored for his work across three U.S. presidencies and Olympic events.
· Jessica Koscielniak, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by the White House News Photographer’s Association (WHNPA), Koscielniak is a visual journalist known for her leadership at The Washington Post and upcoming role at Reuters. Koscielniak was honored for her impactful coverage of major world events.
· Joe McNally, Professional Photographer Achievement Award: Nominated by Nikon, McNally is acclaimed for his National Geographic and LIFE magazine work. He is a Nikon Ambassador and was honored for decades of excellence in global photography.
Four photo and imaging students from NYU and FIT were recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. This special program helps to reinforce IPC’s dedication to fostering the next generation of photographic talent. Recipients were:
Tessa Dillman, an editorial and commercial photographer from NYU, she was recognized for emotionally honest large-format photography exploring intimacy and identity.
Elleah Gipson, an NYU Tisch student and ISO Magazine editor-in-chief, recognized for her versatile photography and documentary work.
Nina Perricone, a FIT student and fine art photographer, recognized for her innovative use of family archives and visual storytelling in installations.
Isaac Wheatley, a portrait and live music photographer who studied photography at NYU Tisch, he is the media chair of the Program Board, Vice President of ISO magazine, and a contributor to Static magazine.
This year’s event included an IPC Network Mingle sponsored by FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
“As a longtime supporter of IPC, FUJIFILM North America is a proud to continue advocating for the growing and positive impact of photography in our world,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “We’re honored to provide support as the sponsor of the networking event during the Awards Luncheon as well as various other initiatives throughout the year, in the spirit of in-person connection with other photo industry leaders and up and coming creators.”
IPC adds a special thanks to this year’s program corporate contributors: ASMP, B&H, Canon, Colenta, Endeavor Business Media, Fred Marcus Photography and Video, FUJIFILM, H&H Color Lab, James L. Chung Foundation, Mailpix, Nikon, NTI, PPA, Pro Image, Sigma, Sony, Steve Simon/Suspect Photography, SVANYC, Tamron, Tiffen, WHNPA, WPPI. IPC also wants to acknowledge and thank the silent auction contributors Douglas Dubler, Taylor & Dianne Dubler, Billy Jim, David Burnett, Howard Schatz, Andy Katz, Arkady Lvov, Max Hilaire, Rob Van Petten, John Bigelow, Brian Marcus, Joe McNally, Jean Fruth, and Stephen Wilkes.
The International Photographic Council celebrated 50 years in 2024. Its annual luncheons draw more than 150 dignitaries, photography enthusiasts, sponsors and top photographers from around the world. IPC continues their mission of Peace Through Photography, The Universal Language, celebrating the world’s most iconic photographers with its annual May luncheon.
Visit IPCPhoto.org to learn more and to view incredible images from the honorees.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
Photo caption
During the 2025 IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon, a cake was presented celebrating 80 years of the United Nations. (pictured left to right) Hak-Fan Lau, Deputy Director, News & Media Division, United Nations; Michael Ayers, IPC VP; Mark Garten, UN Chief Photographer; Ian Phillips, Director News & Media Division, United Nations; Andy Marcus, IPC President; Dr. Mark Chung, IPC VP; Bing Liem, Division President, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation and IPC VP; Kathy Jello, IPC VP; Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations; and Kathy Magrane, IPC VP.
Contact
Kathy Magrane
International Photographic Council
KathyMagrane@southcomm.com
Kathy Jello
International Photographic Council
KathyJello@IPCPhoto.org
