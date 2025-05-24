Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand.
Waimanalo, HI, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Good Mana®, a Hawai’i-based producer of premium organic supplements, introduces ʻŌlena Gold® Turmeric, a premium organic supplement grown in nutrient-packed volcanic Hawaiian soils. Each bottle of ʻŌlena Gold is crafted in the USA and reflects Good Mana's dedication to sustainability and purity, offering a natural and potent way to enhance well-being while supporting local communities and farmers who use regenerative agriculture practices.
Farmers are at the heart of what Good Mana does, as it sources its turmeric from USDA certified organic farms in Hawaiʻi, showing its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community values. Good Mana delivers the benefits of Hawaiʻi’s fertile volcanic soil, where distinctive minerals and steady rainfall help the farmers grow abundantly nutritious crops without using synthetic chemicals.
Good Mana’s premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric supplements are carefully processed to preserve their nutrients and natural potency. Each capsule delivers maximum nutrition packed with antioxidants and formulated with 95 percent curcuminoids. ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric supports digestive, immune, joint, heart, and brain health, among other powerful health benefits. To boost absorption, the company includes a hint of black pepper extract in each capsule, which enhances bioavailability by approximately 2,000 percent.
Many turmeric supplements on the market today are mass-produced overseas using methods that strip the root of its natural goodness. The typical process involves boiling the raw root to break down its fibrous structure to allow moisture to escape as it’s dried on the ground under the sun for a few weeks. This process destroys turmeric’s vital nutrients, and the abrasive removal of the outer skin further depletes turmeric’s essence and goodness.
ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric is different from other turmeric supplements because of its unmatched purity and potency. The company’s unique drying method preserves the full, whole herb of fresh turmeric. Every batch is independently triple tested for purity from heavy metals, microbes, and pesticides at three stages, including during harvest, after drying, and as a finished product.
“Nutrient Max DeliveryTM is a method we invented for gently and quickly drying fresh turmeric into powder, so it retains the full spectrum of nutrients,” said Denny Kwock, co-founder and President of Good Mana. “Unlike mass-produced turmeric supplements that strip the root of its natural goodness through boiling, weeks of sun-drying, and chemical extractions, our process preserves the root’s essential oils and diverse beneficial compounds, including those found in the outer skin. By maintaining turmeric's natural integrity, Nutrient Max Delivery offers the whole herb benefits of fresh turmeric used for centuries in traditional medicine and confirmed by hundreds of clinical studies.”
Kwock’s fascination with turmeric in Hawai’i began many years ago when Good Mana co-founder and CEO, Kevin Flanagan, a regenerative farmer, began a collaboration with Dr. Ted Radovich at University of Hawaii's School of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources to explore the agricultural potential of turmeric in Hawai’i. This partnership has continued for years, and Flanagan still manages all the turmeric test plots for the University. Flanagan is one of the world's leading experts on cultivating turmeric. He is also the owner of Agrefab LLC, a Hawaii-based company focused on increasing the efficiency of regenerative farming and processing within the islands by leveraging the farmer's relationship with and understanding of how to work with nature to better both human and ecosystem health.
In Hawaiʻi, turmeric, called Olena in Hawaiian, flourishes due to the islands’ special climate and fertile, nutrient-rich volcanic soil. From the vibrant Hawaiian Red to the milder Olena, each type has its own unique traits and health benefits, positioning Hawaii as a hotspot for turmeric farming. With nearly a dozen turmeric varieties growing across the islands, Hawaiʻi is a powerhouse for the large potential of this extraordinary and powerful plant.
In Hawai’i, mana means spiritual power, strength or energy
Good Mana is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. They process everything fresh in their innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the purest and most potent botanical medicines possible, including turmeric and moringa. The company creates opportunities for local farmers to thrive using practices that are good for people and the environment, delivering Good Mana to the world.
Mission: Cultivate well-being throughout the world by nourishing people, protecting the environment, and transforming communities.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Media Contact: Paula Page, Paula Page PR, 650-279-3881.
