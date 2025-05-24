PeachWiz, Inc. Announces Publication of "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship," A Landmark Book by HAISE.ai Creator Alexious Fiero
New Book Release: "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship" Issues a Historic Call for Conscious Leadership in the Age of AGI. "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship" is the definitive guide to navigating the decade that will shape civilization.
Atlanta, GA, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PeachWiz, Inc. Announces Publication of Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship
A Landmark Book by HAISE.ai Creator Alexious Fiero Signals Strategic Expansion in Human-AI Educational Offerings
Published by: PeachWiz, Inc.
Release Date: May/21/2025
Format: Kindle Edition & Paperback
Author: Alexious Fiero
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
PeachWiz, Inc., a leader in cognitive technology and ethical AI literacy tools, proudly announces the release of Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship, the final volume in the Intellectual Enlightenment book series authored by the company's Chief Visionary Officer and HAISE.ai founder, Alexious Fiero.
This new release is not only a literary achievement but a strategic extension of PeachWiz’s broader mission: to equip individuals, organizations, and institutions with the frameworks needed to thrive during the coming era of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).
Why This Book Matters for PeachWiz and Its Audience
As part of its Intellectual Enlightenment publishing division, PeachWiz developed the Singularity series to support educational programs, AI alignment research, and public media outreach for HAISE.ai — its flagship product that acts as a cognitive search engine for truth-seeking in the digital age.
“This book is more than a milestone for our author — it’s a blueprint for our company’s vision: restoring clarity, agency, and ethical stewardship in an AI-driven world,” said Sera Lang, Head of Strategic Content at PeachWiz, Inc.
What the Book Covers
The 2028–2030 Cognitive Reckoning: how AGI will reshape institutions and identity
The Myth of AI Neutrality: deconstructing false assumptions about algorithms
Narrative as Infrastructure: how perception is shaped by unseen code and media
Introduction of HAISE: PeachWiz's human-aligned AI companion for intellectual empowerment
A roadmap toward stewardship over surrender in the coming AGI decade
About the Author
Alexious Fiero, PeachWiz’s Chief Visionary Officer, is a cognitive architect, author, and system strategist. He is the lead designer behind HAISE.ai, and his work on narrative ethics, post-automation futures, and epistemic sovereignty has been featured across academic, policy, and media platforms.
PeachWiz’s Commitment to Public Education & Ethical AI
This release supports PeachWiz’s ongoing investment in:
Public education initiatives for AI literacy
Research partnerships focused on ethical AI stewardship
Curated content platforms that promote intentional knowledge curation
It also serves as a companion piece to HAISE’s onboarding sequence and media training tools for use in academic and civic settings.
Availability
Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship is now available on Amazon Kindle. It includes interactive navigation, curated prompts for reflection, and access to HAISE-integrated learning communities built by PeachWiz.
For educators, media producers, and policy advisors interested in integrating the book into programming or workshops, PeachWiz offers licensing and training partnerships.
Media Contact:
Press Office
PeachWiz, Inc.
press@peachwiz.com
https://a.co/d/a2vTlvj
https://Singularity-2030.com
www.peachwiz.com | www.haise.ai
Act with wisdom. Steward with purpose.
A Landmark Book by HAISE.ai Creator Alexious Fiero Signals Strategic Expansion in Human-AI Educational Offerings
Published by: PeachWiz, Inc.
Release Date: May/21/2025
Format: Kindle Edition & Paperback
Author: Alexious Fiero
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
PeachWiz, Inc., a leader in cognitive technology and ethical AI literacy tools, proudly announces the release of Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship, the final volume in the Intellectual Enlightenment book series authored by the company's Chief Visionary Officer and HAISE.ai founder, Alexious Fiero.
This new release is not only a literary achievement but a strategic extension of PeachWiz’s broader mission: to equip individuals, organizations, and institutions with the frameworks needed to thrive during the coming era of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).
Why This Book Matters for PeachWiz and Its Audience
As part of its Intellectual Enlightenment publishing division, PeachWiz developed the Singularity series to support educational programs, AI alignment research, and public media outreach for HAISE.ai — its flagship product that acts as a cognitive search engine for truth-seeking in the digital age.
“This book is more than a milestone for our author — it’s a blueprint for our company’s vision: restoring clarity, agency, and ethical stewardship in an AI-driven world,” said Sera Lang, Head of Strategic Content at PeachWiz, Inc.
What the Book Covers
The 2028–2030 Cognitive Reckoning: how AGI will reshape institutions and identity
The Myth of AI Neutrality: deconstructing false assumptions about algorithms
Narrative as Infrastructure: how perception is shaped by unseen code and media
Introduction of HAISE: PeachWiz's human-aligned AI companion for intellectual empowerment
A roadmap toward stewardship over surrender in the coming AGI decade
About the Author
Alexious Fiero, PeachWiz’s Chief Visionary Officer, is a cognitive architect, author, and system strategist. He is the lead designer behind HAISE.ai, and his work on narrative ethics, post-automation futures, and epistemic sovereignty has been featured across academic, policy, and media platforms.
PeachWiz’s Commitment to Public Education & Ethical AI
This release supports PeachWiz’s ongoing investment in:
Public education initiatives for AI literacy
Research partnerships focused on ethical AI stewardship
Curated content platforms that promote intentional knowledge curation
It also serves as a companion piece to HAISE’s onboarding sequence and media training tools for use in academic and civic settings.
Availability
Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship is now available on Amazon Kindle. It includes interactive navigation, curated prompts for reflection, and access to HAISE-integrated learning communities built by PeachWiz.
For educators, media producers, and policy advisors interested in integrating the book into programming or workshops, PeachWiz offers licensing and training partnerships.
Media Contact:
Press Office
PeachWiz, Inc.
press@peachwiz.com
https://a.co/d/a2vTlvj
https://Singularity-2030.com
www.peachwiz.com | www.haise.ai
Act with wisdom. Steward with purpose.
Contact
PeachWiz, Inc.Contact
Alexious Fiero
404-718-0044
https://peachwiz.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/peachwiz/
Alexious Fiero
404-718-0044
https://peachwiz.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/peachwiz/
Multimedia
Categories