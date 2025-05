Atlanta, GA, May 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- PeachWiz, Inc. Announces Publication of Singularity-2030: The Age of StewardshipA Landmark Book by HAISE.ai Creator Alexious Fiero Signals Strategic Expansion in Human-AI Educational OfferingsPublished by: PeachWiz, Inc.Release Date: May/21/2025Format: Kindle Edition & PaperbackAuthor: Alexious FieroLocation: Atlanta, GeorgiaPeachWiz, Inc., a leader in cognitive technology and ethical AI literacy tools, proudly announces the release of Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship, the final volume in the Intellectual Enlightenment book series authored by the company's Chief Visionary Officer and HAISE.ai founder, Alexious Fiero.This new release is not only a literary achievement but a strategic extension of PeachWiz’s broader mission: to equip individuals, organizations, and institutions with the frameworks needed to thrive during the coming era of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).Why This Book Matters for PeachWiz and Its AudienceAs part of its Intellectual Enlightenment publishing division, PeachWiz developed the Singularity series to support educational programs, AI alignment research, and public media outreach for HAISE.ai — its flagship product that acts as a cognitive search engine for truth-seeking in the digital age.“This book is more than a milestone for our author — it’s a blueprint for our company’s vision: restoring clarity, agency, and ethical stewardship in an AI-driven world,” said Sera Lang, Head of Strategic Content at PeachWiz, Inc.What the Book CoversThe 2028–2030 Cognitive Reckoning: how AGI will reshape institutions and identityThe Myth of AI Neutrality: deconstructing false assumptions about algorithmsNarrative as Infrastructure: how perception is shaped by unseen code and mediaIntroduction of HAISE: PeachWiz's human-aligned AI companion for intellectual empowermentA roadmap toward stewardship over surrender in the coming AGI decadeAbout the AuthorAlexious Fiero, PeachWiz’s Chief Visionary Officer, is a cognitive architect, author, and system strategist. He is the lead designer behind HAISE.ai, and his work on narrative ethics, post-automation futures, and epistemic sovereignty has been featured across academic, policy, and media platforms.PeachWiz’s Commitment to Public Education & Ethical AIThis release supports PeachWiz’s ongoing investment in:Public education initiatives for AI literacyResearch partnerships focused on ethical AI stewardshipCurated content platforms that promote intentional knowledge curationIt also serves as a companion piece to HAISE’s onboarding sequence and media training tools for use in academic and civic settings.AvailabilitySingularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship is now available on Amazon Kindle. It includes interactive navigation, curated prompts for reflection, and access to HAISE-integrated learning communities built by PeachWiz.For educators, media producers, and policy advisors interested in integrating the book into programming or workshops, PeachWiz offers licensing and training partnerships.Media Contact:Press OfficePeachWiz, Inc.Act with wisdom. Steward with purpose.