Choose Your Calling™ Launches to Reimagine Purpose and Business as Catalysts for Social and Systemic Change
New purpose-driven media company and branding agency aims to shift narratives in personal development and social impact industries.
Albuquerque, NM, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new media and production company, Choose Your Calling™, officially launches today with a mission to support individuals and organizations in aligning personal purpose with advancing healing, equity, and systemic change.
Founded by longtime purpose and transformation expert Stephenie Zamora, Choose Your Calling is a media and production company, publishing house, and full-service branding and marketing agency centered on purpose. The company addresses longstanding issues in the personal development and coaching industries, including unconscious bias, exploitative practices, and narrow perspectives that hinder progress in life-purpose work and social justice efforts.
Choose Your Calling offers services across three key areas:
Business-to-Consumer: The company is developing a range of brand verticals, educational programs, digital media, and transformational products tailored to support individuals at various stages of the life purpose journey.
Business-to-Business: Select projects, brands, and movements addressing systemic and social justice issues gain access to the agency’s full-service capabilities, with a focus on amplifying underrecognized voices and perspectives.
Business-to-Industry: An open and accessible learning hub shifts industry conversations and standards, creating a world where purpose-driven work is clean, ethical, and aligned with the greater good, not just another tool for maintaining the status quo.
Choose Your Calling operates under the philosophy that living our purpose and following our callings are necessary and effective ways of resisting, disrupting, and challenging harmful systems. For sustainable change to occur, more people need to understand and decondition themselves from the influence of these systems—a driving reason the company is determined to share more of its Framework for Purpose-Driven Systemic Change™ with the world.
“Our name is a rallying cry for these times,” says Stephenie Zamora. “It’s about choosing to be who we were born to be, not who the systems have conditioned or forced us to become.”
Zamora has spent nearly two decades developing new conversations and frameworks around personal growth, purpose, and societal transformation. Her work encourages individuals and organizations to contribute to a world where equity, sustainability, and collective well-being are centered.
“Everyone has a purpose in life, but personal development culture often misses the mark and compounds harm by selling an approach to purpose that keeps it perpetually out of reach,” Stephenie explains. “It doesn’t work because the conversation neglects to address systems and their inherent limitations, overlooks many crucial and highly individual considerations, and completely misunderstands how purpose actually works.”
Visit www.chooseyourcalling.com to learn more.
Contact
Choose Your Calling
Stephenie Zamora
720-491-91917
https://chooseyourcalling.com/
Stephenie Zamora
720-491-91917
https://chooseyourcalling.com/
