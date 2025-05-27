Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa One of Six Finalists Selected for the Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam
Chicago, IL, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Watch six rising-star Founders compete before a panel of industry-leading judges at The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum to win a package of business services valued at about $200,000.
This is a fabulous opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his brand Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa. The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam competition event will take place on Monday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam is the centerpiece of the annual Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum.
Ivan Gutierrez says, ”Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood in our family-owned restaurants. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all at the popular Pitch Slam event.”
Congratulations to the six Pitch Slam Finalists: Aryaa Organics, Fueled by Af, Inspiro Tequila, Local Style Potato Chips, Nooish, and Tierra Negra. The Founders pitching will connect with dozens of investors, retail and foodservice buyers, and industry leaders who will attend.
Regional champions will face off for the prestigious Naturally Rising national title in a thrilling showdown judged by top industry leaders at Newtopia Now Trade Show in Denver, Colorado on August 20-22.
Tickets are on sale for the natural products industry event of the year in Chicago at www.naturallychicago.org Doors will open at 12 noon for check-in and to give attendees time to check out the Innovation Showcase featuring the six finalists and two dozen rising star brands. This is an opportunity to meet established and emerging brands, investors, service providers, lenders, potential business partners, and more.
Attendees will gain insights from keynote speaker Seth Goldman, the serial entrepreneur behind Just Ice Tea, and from other experts on the Forum's panel discussions. Participants can meet and network with business leaders, investors, service providers and brands at Chicago's biggest annual gathering of the better-for-you natural Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, ”It’s been an exciting and successful first year and we’re looking forward to the opportunity for more industry decision-makers to try our salsa!” Learn more about Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
This authentic dark salsa was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting food entrepreneurs. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on more store shelves.”
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using century-old ingredients for the modern world. Tierra Negra is a unique blend of olive oil, dried chili peppers, and all-natural ingredients like onion and garlic. Ivan’s special combination of seasonings gives it an explosion of flavor without any preservatives. This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more.
You can purchase this unique Mexican dark salsa directly at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
“We’re excited to add that Tierra Negra is on the shelves of many independently owned, local, and regional stores.”
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa can be purchased at: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin, Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willowbrook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn. Our newest is Veronica’s Fresh Produce in Yakima, Washington. And more to be announced soon.
It is also available at the following Meijer Supermarket locations as part of their Favorites section: Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Elgin, Machesney Park, McHenry, Oswego, Plainfield, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, Round Lake Beach, Saint Charles, and Sycamore.
This is an amazing opportunity for Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa to showcase at The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum. Congratulations, Ivan and the other top 5 finalists.
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
This is a fabulous opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his brand Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa. The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam competition event will take place on Monday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam is the centerpiece of the annual Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum.
Ivan Gutierrez says, ”Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood in our family-owned restaurants. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all at the popular Pitch Slam event.”
Congratulations to the six Pitch Slam Finalists: Aryaa Organics, Fueled by Af, Inspiro Tequila, Local Style Potato Chips, Nooish, and Tierra Negra. The Founders pitching will connect with dozens of investors, retail and foodservice buyers, and industry leaders who will attend.
Regional champions will face off for the prestigious Naturally Rising national title in a thrilling showdown judged by top industry leaders at Newtopia Now Trade Show in Denver, Colorado on August 20-22.
Tickets are on sale for the natural products industry event of the year in Chicago at www.naturallychicago.org Doors will open at 12 noon for check-in and to give attendees time to check out the Innovation Showcase featuring the six finalists and two dozen rising star brands. This is an opportunity to meet established and emerging brands, investors, service providers, lenders, potential business partners, and more.
Attendees will gain insights from keynote speaker Seth Goldman, the serial entrepreneur behind Just Ice Tea, and from other experts on the Forum's panel discussions. Participants can meet and network with business leaders, investors, service providers and brands at Chicago's biggest annual gathering of the better-for-you natural Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry.
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, ”It’s been an exciting and successful first year and we’re looking forward to the opportunity for more industry decision-makers to try our salsa!” Learn more about Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
This authentic dark salsa was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting food entrepreneurs. "We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery's Incubation Program," said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. "Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on more store shelves.”
Tierra Negra's mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using century-old ingredients for the modern world. Tierra Negra is a unique blend of olive oil, dried chili peppers, and all-natural ingredients like onion and garlic. Ivan’s special combination of seasonings gives it an explosion of flavor without any preservatives. This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more.
You can purchase this unique Mexican dark salsa directly at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
“We’re excited to add that Tierra Negra is on the shelves of many independently owned, local, and regional stores.”
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa can be purchased at: Agora Market in Bucktown, Southport Grocery & Cafe in Lake View, Potash Market in Gold Coast, and Central Market in Houston, Plano, Dallas, San Antonio, Southlake, Forth Worth, and Austin, Texas. And in Pete's Fresh Market in Willowbrook, Bridgeview, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn. Our newest is Veronica’s Fresh Produce in Yakima, Washington. And more to be announced soon.
It is also available at the following Meijer Supermarket locations as part of their Favorites section: Algonquin, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Elgin, Machesney Park, McHenry, Oswego, Plainfield, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, Round Lake Beach, Saint Charles, and Sycamore.
This is an amazing opportunity for Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa to showcase at The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum. Congratulations, Ivan and the other top 5 finalists.
For wholesale orders of Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa, contact Founder & CEO Ivan Gutierrez. Individuals can order at www.tierranegrasalsa.com.
Contact
Tierra Negra SalsaContact
Ivan Gutierrez
1-708-428-3205
www.tierranegrasalsa.com
Ivan Gutierrez
1-708-428-3205
www.tierranegrasalsa.com
Multimedia
TierraNegraPRPitchSlamPR
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is one of six finalists selected for The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam! Watch the rising star Founders compete before a panel of industry leading judges at The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum.
Categories